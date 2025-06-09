New integrated support model offers embedded protection, SLA-backed tiers, and simplified ownership previewing at Cisco Live 2025

Opengear, a Digi International company (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com) and provider of secure and Smart Out of Band management solutions, today announced a major transformation in how organizations buy, deploy, and maintain their network infrastructure.

Beginning this month, every new Opengear appliance will ship with five years of built-in hardware coverage and inclusive SLA-backed support. This shift turns support into a strategic asset, enabling IT leaders to plan more confidently, reduce risk, and simplify the path to network resilience.

"This marks a meaningful evolution in the way we support our customers," said Patrick Quirk, President and General Manager, Opengear. "We're delivering peace of mind through smarter coverage, flexible service options, and a consistent, long-term ownership experience. This is a foundational shift to help our customers scale resiliently and predictably."

Built-In Support, Tailored for Modern IT

With today's infrastructure under constant pressure to deliver uptime, Opengear's support model takes the guesswork out of ownership and scales with operational needs.

Five years, standard : Every new Opengear device comes with 5 years of hardware protection no forms, no added cost, no surprises

: Every new Opengear device comes with 5 years of hardware protection no forms, no added cost, no surprises Two SLA-backed support tiers : Foundation : 8x5 support, advanced hardware replacement, and guaranteed response SLAs Premium : 24x7x365 coverage, accelerated escalation, senior technical experts, and for enterprise customers dedicated advocates and 60 hours of annual professional services

: Simplified purchasing: By requiring support on all new appliances and standardizing SKUs, Opengear eliminates quoting complexity and aligns long-term total cost of ownership (TCO)

See It First at Cisco Live 2025

Opengear will showcase its integrated support platform at Cisco Live 2025, June 8-12 in San Diego. Attendees are invited to:

Connect with Opengear product leaders and spokespeople

Explore how integrated support is embedded across Opengear appliances

Learn about the differences between Foundation and Premium support tiers in live discussions and guided walkthroughs

Or you can visit www.opengear.com/support_solution/.

About Opengear

Opengear, a Digi International company, delivers secure, resilient access and automation to support critical IT infrastructure on the First Day, Worst Day, and Every Day. Through presence and proximity, Opengear solutions enable provisioning, orchestration, and remote management of network devices through innovative Lighthouse central management software and a wide range of appliances. Opengear solutions are trusted by global organizations across financial, digital communications, retail, and manufacturing sectors. The company is headquartered in Utah, with an R&D center in Brisbane, Australia. For more information, visit www.opengear.com/.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

