Stellar Cyber, the cybersecurity illumination company, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Challengers Quadrant of the inaugural Magic Quadrant for Network Detection and Response (NDR). Stellar Cyber is the only vendor to be positioned in the Challengers Quadrant in the report.

"Being named a Challenger in Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for NDR is more than a logo on a slide. We feel it's a testament to the performance, vision, and results that our platform delivers to the midmarket," said Changming Liu, CEO of Stellar Cyber. "We consider our positioning by Gartner as a Challenger in a highly competitive space to be confirmation of our relentless innovation and commitment to providing open, modern, and cost-effective solutions that help our customers thwart cyberattacks faster."

Stellar Cyber's Network Detection and Response is natively built into its award-winning Open XDR platform, delivering a fully unified experience for end users. NDR gives security teams live, real-time visibility into user and system behavior. Stellar Cyber's live network traffic analysis capabilities deliver the following benefits:

Correlated insights across the entire attack surface, including network, endpoints, cloud, and identity data

Built-in AI/ML for automated triage, alert noise reduction, and root cause analysis

Single-pane-of-glass operations, where detection, investigation, and response all happen in one place

To download a complimentary copy of the Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Network Detection and Response, click here.

About Stellar Cyber

By shining a bright light on the darkest corners of security operations, Stellar Cyber empowers organizations to see incoming attacks, know how to fight them, and act decisively protecting what matters most. Stellar Cyber's award-winning open security operations platform includes NG SIEM, NDR OT, Open XDR, and Multi-Layer AI under one license. With almost 1/3 of the top 250 MSSPs and over 14,000 customers worldwide, Stellar Cyber is one of the most trusted leaders in security operations. Learn more at https://stellarcyber.ai/.

