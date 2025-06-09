Live Demonstration at AutoSens US 2025

intoPIX, the leading provider of low-latency image and video compression, is proud to announce the availability of its JPEG XS and TicoRAW technologies powered by Lattice Semiconductor's low power FPGA platforms-Lattice Avant and Lattice Nexus-and tailored specifically to meet the needs of the automotive industry.

This breakthrough enables Tier 1s and OEMs to integrate ultra-efficient image compression directly into ADAS and in-vehicle vision systems, delivering exceptional image quality while minimizing bandwidth, power consumption, and latency.

Optimized for Automotive Embedded Vision

Lattice FPGAs are recognized for their low power, small footprint and flexibility, making them ideal for the growing demands of automotive applications such as surround view, driver monitoring, sensor fusion, and autonomous driving.

With intoPIX's lightweight compression IP cores now available on these platforms:

TicoRAW can directly compress sensor data at the source without any debayering needed. It drastically reduces dataflow while preserving all critical image information needed for AI-based perception and safety-critical decision-making.

JPEG XS, the ISO-standardized lightweight video codec, ensures near-lossless quality with sub-millisecond latency. It is ideal for real-time display systems, sensor interconnects, and automotive Ethernet, while simplifying hardware integration and interoperability.

Unlike traditional codecs such as H.264 or MJPEG, which were not originally designed for real-time automotive systems, intoPIX technologies deliver deterministic low-latency performance, high compression efficiency, and minimal implementation complexity, making them ideal for next-generation embedded vision architectures.

"Automotive vision systems are becoming increasingly complex, requiring more data, more speed, and less power," said Justine Hecq, Head of Automotive Machine Vision at intoPIX. "By combining Lattice's efficient FPGAs with our TicoRAW and JPEG XS technologies, we provide a unique solution for OEMs to scale performance while overcoming key design constraints."

"As automotive and industrial systems demand ever-higher data throughput with lower power and latency, our collaboration with intoPIX delivers a game-changing solution," said Mark Hoopes, Sr. Director, Segment Marketing at Lattice Semiconductor. "By integrating intoPIX's solution on Lattice low power FPGAs, we're enabling up to 10X bandwidth reduction per camera, dramatically easing interconnect requirements and paving the way for more scalable, efficient embedded vision architectures."

intoPIX will showcase TicoRAW running on Lattice FPGAs at AutoSens 2025 Detroit this June. Visitors will discover how this joint solution redefines automotive image pipelines enabling high-resolution sensor capture, ultra-low-latency transmission, and power-efficient edge processing.

Experience the future of in-vehicle vision. Visit intoPIX at booth (#320) and discover how we drive smarter, safer, more efficient vehicles.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. intoPIX delivers unique IP-cores (ASIC/FPGA) and efficient software solutions (CPU/GPU) to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no-latency, save cost power, and simplify storage and connectivity. Their solutions open the way to new AV workflows and new devices, reducing costs replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.

www.intopix.com

>>Press_releases_image

>>More_press_images

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250609894355/en/

Contacts:

Press:

+32.10.23.84.70

press@intopix.com