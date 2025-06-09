The "Employee Benefits in Hungary 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides in-depth industry analysis, information, and insights of the employee benefits in Hungary, including an overview of the state and compulsory benefits in Hungary, detailed information about the private benefits in Hungary, insights on various central institutions responsible for the administration of the different branches of social security and the regulatory framework of the employee benefits in Hungary.

The Hungarian social security system is based on the fundamental principle of solidarity, and both employers and employees contribute. Self-employed persons also make full contributions and are entitled to receive benefits under the system. In addition to the social security benefits, several benefits, such as a supplementary pension, healthcare benefits, unemployment benefits, disability benefits, and death benefits, are provided by private employers in Hungary.

Key Highlights

The Ministry for National Economy, the National Health Insurance Fund, the Hungarian State Treasury, the Central Administration of National Pension Insurance, the National Tax and Customs Administration, and the Pension Disbursement Directorate are responsible for the functioning of the overall social security system in Hungary.

A person's national insurance contribution is determined based on their income.

An insured person who is unemployed or unable to work and whose benefits have been exhausted is entitled to a credited contribution.

In Hungary, employer-provided voluntary occupational pension plans are not prevalent in the country; however, few employers provide supplementary pensions to their employees in the form of voluntary pension funds, pension insurance, or retirement savings accounts.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 What is this Report about?

2.2 Definitions

3. Country Statistics

4. Overview of Employee Benefits in Hungary

5. Regulations

6. State and Compulsory Benefits

6.1 Retirement Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.2 Death in Service

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.3 Long-Term Disability Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.4 Short-Term Disability Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.5 Medical Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.6 Workers' Compensation insurance

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.7 Maternity and Paternity Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.8 Other Benefits

Unemployment Benefit

Family Benefit

Minimum Resources Benefits

Long-Term Care Benefits

Leaves and Holidays

7. Private Benefits

7.1 Retirement Benefits

7.2 Death Benefits

7.3 Disability Benefits

7.4 Medical Benefits

7.5 Accidental Death and Dismemberment Benefits

7.6 Other Benefits

