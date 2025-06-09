Anzeige
Montag, 09.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
09.06.2025 14:48 Uhr
Zadarma: Major VoIP Provider Becomes First in Europe to Integrate Top 3 AI voice Agents

LONDON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in Europe, VoIP provider Zadarma has integrated three leading AI-powered voice assistants. This major step opens new opportunities for businesses of all sizes to adopt AI technology in their daily communications. The integration represents one of the most significant milestones for Zadarma this year.

Zadarma_Logo

With this new feature, companies using Zadarma's free virtual PBX system and integration can route incoming calls directly to AI voice agents, just like transferring them to a human team member. These voice agents can handle a wide range of tasks: answering calls, assisting customers, and even transferring the call to a human representative when necessary. Whether your team is busy, offline, or unavailable due to holidays, AI agents help to manage communications.

The integrations work with existing virtual PBX infrastructure, and Zadarma provides detailed, user-friendly setup guides. It is accessible to anyone who wants to improve communication with customers or add an extra agent to the team without extra costs.

These AI voice agents are built on major conversational AI platforms. Businesses can adapt them to fit specific needs, tones, and communication styles. Each agent can be programmed with unique scripts and functions, making it easy to align with a company's branding and workflow. Companies can create one AI assistant to handle inquiries from different departments.

Zadarma's AI integration is flexible and easy to scale. It helps businesses save time by letting AI handle routine tasks. This reduces the pressure on staff, speeds up response times, with no added charges.

This breakthrough unites two powerful tools-AI and telephony-making it easy to add voice agents to your workflow in clicks.

About Zadarma

Established in 2006, Zadarma is a privately held VoIP provider operating globally. The company has offices in Bulgaria, the UK, Poland, and Spain. Zadarma manages seven data centers across three continents and seven countries, delivering reliable and trusted cloud communication solutions for both businesses and individual users worldwide.

Zadarma provides virtual phone numbers available in more than 100 countries, international calling, a cloud-based PBX system, CRM, integration with popular CRM systems, and a wide range of proprietary communication tools. Offering support in eight languages and multilingual technical assistance, Zadarma ensures connectivity for customers everywhere.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573268/5353222/Zadarma_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/major-voip-provider-becomes-first-in-europe-to-integrate-top-3-ai-voice-agents-302475285.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
