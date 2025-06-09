Southwire's Project GIFT Supports Water Mission With Annual Walk for Water Events Internationally

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Throughout the months of April and May, Southwire's Project GIFT® partnered with Water Mission to host Walk for Water events across the company. More than 350 participants volunteered their time to be a part of the events this year, collecting more than $38,000 in support of Water Mission.

Walk for Water is a community event that raises awareness and funds for the global water crisis. At the event, participants walk a course that is roughly 2-3 miles, simulating the trek that many people around the world take to get drinking water each day.

According to the Water Mission website, two billion people around the world lack access to safe water. The non-profit was founded in 2001 with the goal of ending this crisis by bringing clean, fresh water to those in less fortunate circumstances.

"Walk for Water is one of my favorite events," said Stefanie Anderson, senior giving back specialist at Southwire. "Water Mission's goal is so important. Clean water is often something we all take for granted. I always bring my children so that they can learn about the world and know that they that they can have an impact, even if it is small steps."

This spring, Southwire facilities in Bremen, Ind., Denton, Texas, Youngsville, N.C., the West Ga. region, Calgary and Toronto, Canada, and Honduras hosted walks in their communities. The Southwire Honduras team was joined at their event by members of Water Mission's own Honduras-based team. 2025 marks the fourth year that Southwire sites participated in Walk for Water.

"Being a part of this event is something small and doable for our community, but the global impact that it has is tremendous," said Candice Winters, director of people and culture at Southwire. "We are giving clean water-which is essential yet taken for granted-to communities that would not otherwise be able to have it. It is such a cool event for an amazing purpose and organization."

Access to clean, safe water transforms lives. Worldwide, millions of people are forced to rely on polluted water sources, exposing them to severe health risks caused by waterborne diseases. Clean water is the first step in paving the way not just for health, but for education and economic growth while helping to break the cycle of poverty.

"It's truly inspiring to see Southwire employees across so many locations unite with one purpose-to walk, raise awareness and help provide access to safe water," said Heather Fleming, national walk program specialist for Water Mission. "Their commitment through Walk for Water is making a tangible difference, not just for individuals but for entire communities. Safe water means improved health, the opportunity for children to attend school and the ability for families to thrive. Southwire's partnership is a powerful reminder that when we walk together, we bring lasting change to those who need it most."

Project GIFT's Walk for Water is made possible with the support of many community sponsors including West Georgia Technical College, CDT Construction, University of West Georgia, Medimpact, Heart Wood Products, Cintas, 3:16 Healthcare, RaLin, Tisinger Vance, Phoenix Wood Products and Gradick Communications.

