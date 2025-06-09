New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + KPMG hosts IPO Bootcamp at NYSE

NEW YORK, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on June 9th

Equities are little changed entering Monday after the S&P 500 finished 2.4% from a record on Friday. A busy week ahead can impact stocks, including today's expected meeting in London between U.S. & Chinese officials

Inflation data on Wednesday is expected to show consumer prices rose 0.2% in May from April. Economists estimate they were up 2.5% from the same time a year ago. June consumer sentiment on Friday will also include inflation expectations.

KPMG will host its annual IPO Bootcamp today at the NYSE. The program offers key insights into the IPO process and capital market trends. Executives across industries will share experiences and strategies for a successful market transition.

Opening Bell

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE: LION) celebrates its listing as a standalone, pure-play content company

Closing Bell

CSW Industrials (NYSE: CSW) celebrates the company's move to the New York Stock Exchange

