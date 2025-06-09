Graber Partners with GreenSky to Offer More Buying Power for Dealers

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Graber, a leading brand of premium custom window treatments, announced a strategic partnership with GreenSky to offer Graber dealers the opportunity to participate in the GreenSky® Program, a leader in consumer financing solutions. This collaboration is designed to provide Graber dealers with enhanced financing options, enabling them to boost their sales potential and offer more payment plan options to consumers.

The GreenSky® Program will provide Graber dealers with access to a broad range of financing solutions through the GreenSky® Program, making it easier for Graber's customers to obtain the financing they need for home improvement projects. By offering its customers more buying power, Graber is helping its dealer network stay competitive in a dynamic market and continue delivering exceptional service to its customers.

"We are excited to partner with the GreenSky® Program to bring more financing flexibility to our dealers and help them meet the evolving needs of consumers," said Kevin Dexter, EVP and President of Graber. "This partnership underscores our commitment to providing our dealer network with the tools and resources they need to drive success and deliver a superior customer experience."

The GreenSky® Program offers streamlined financing options, enabling consumers to secure quick and easy financing through a frictionless application process. This partnership aligns with Graber's dedication to providing innovative solutions and empowering dealers to close more deals, expand their customer base and increase profitability.

"Working with Graber allows us to offer their dealers a best-in-class financing program that provides more options for consumers," said Tim Kaliban, GreenSky CEO. "We're proud to be part of this partnership, which will give Graber dealers the tools they need to grow their businesses and provide exceptional service through the GreenSky® Program."

About Graber

A Springs Window Fashions company, Graber has elevated the standard for window treatments since its founding by John Graber in 1939. Its solution-oriented approach, cost-effective pricing and reputation for trend spotting and innovation have made it a preferred brand in the dealer community for more than eight decades. Graber offers customized solutions for any window, including a wide range of stylish and inventive blinds, shades, shutters and draperies-all manufactured with the highest quality materials and designed with the end user in mind. For more information and free product swatches, visit www.graberblinds.com.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, headquartered in Atlanta, is a leading technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale® for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers, and banks. GreenSky's highly scalable, proprietary and patented technology platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky administers the GreenSky® Program on behalf of, and financing is offered and made by, federally insured, federal or state chartered financial institutions, which leverage GreenSky's technology to offer and make loans to primarily super-prime and prime consumers nationwide. Since the GreenSky® Program's inception, nearly 6 million consumers have financed more than $50 billion of commerce using the GreenSky® Program's real time "apply and buy" technology.

