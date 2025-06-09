American Power Group Corp.: American Power Group Provides Update on 2010 NYC Based Dual Fuel Stationary Prime Power Conversion

Reliability and Ease of Operation Noted Over the Past 15 Years

ALGONA, IA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / American Power Group Corporation ("APG") (Pink:APGI) the leading U.S. based dual fuel diesel engine conversion technology company today provides an update on a multi-unit diesel engine conversion performed in 2010 for Penn South, officially known as Mutual Redevelopment Houses, Inc., an affordable cooperative housing community located in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. The complex encompasses 2,820 units housing 5,000+ tenants in 15 buildings located in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City. Penn South operates a co-generation power plant that provides electricity, heat from October through May, and air-cooling during the summer months. In 2010, APG converted several 1.2MW CAT diesel engines to run on our dual fuel solution, providing not only meaningful cost savings but significant well documented emission reduction benefits associated with running cleaner burning natural gas which are very important, especially in urban locations like lower Manhattan.

Ed Johnson, Penn South Plant Manager, commented, "APG's two primary power dual fuel generators have been operating reliably at an average 50% displacement since their installation back in 2010. It is gratifying to know we have lowered our energy costs while also reducing harmful emissions for over the past 15 years of operation."

Chuck Coppa, APG's CEO/CFO stated, "We are very pleased to report how successful one of our earliest dual fuel stationary conversion projects has been, especially where the converted units are providing primary power over an extended period of time making reliability a critical factor. These results are in addition to those announced on May 12, 2025, detailing the fact our stationary/off-road dual fuel installation base in the oil/gas sector has reached an estimated 25 million cumulative run hour milestone."

Mr. Coppa added, "Having just recently attended an AI Energy Conference which focused on utilizing abundant and cleaner burning domestic natural gas to power the large data centers of the future, we see significant opportunities for our dual fuel conversion technology in large, prime power applications. With many electrical grids running either at capacity or in need of significant upgrades, the proven reliability and ease of operation of our cost-effective dual fuel solution in prime power applications is immediately available to meet those power demands.

APG's S4000 Dual Fuel Technology seamlessly introduces natural gas from renewable, fossil, or treated field gas into the induction system of a diesel engine, displacing up to 65% of the diesel fuel. The S4000 system does not change any of the OEM diesel engine components, maintaining base engine temperature and pressure parameters of the OEM engine. APG's software-based Dual Fuel solution safely allows peak diesel displacement of up to 65% with typical average displacement of around 50% without any expensive additional pre-combustion or spark arresting hardware protection required at higher displacement rates.

Generator power ratings from 100kW to 12MW have been successfully converted to APG's dual fuel solution on a wide array of OEM diesel engine platforms including:

*Caterpillar *Cummins *MTU *Detroit Diesel *MAN B&W

*Kohler *Perkins *John Deere *Komatsu *Wartsila

*Isuzu *Nigata *Isuzu *Daihtsu

About American Power Group Corporation ( www.americanpowergroupinc.com )

American Power Group's subsidiary, American Power Group Inc., ("APG"), provides cost-effective alternative fueling solutions for diesel engines to significantly reduce methane criteria pollutants and help accelerate a low-carbon future. APG's Dual Fuel conversion technology is a unique patented hardware and software solution that enables high-horsepower diesel engines to safely displace up to 65% of diesel fuel with natural gas. Engines equipped with APG's Dual Fuel technology can use renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), captured flare-stack methane and conditioned well-head gas resulting in lower cost, lower carbon, and lower criteria pollutant emissions. Additionally, APG's Dual Fuel conversion technology remains fully compatible with eligible biodiesel blends and renewable diesel fuels further reducing a diesel engine's carbon footprint

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Opinions

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements and opinions, including, but not limited to, statements relating to outstanding dual fuel conversion quotes for $5 million + and our ability to turn these quotes into actual orders. These forward-looking statements and opinions are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein, and cause actual results, events, and performance to differ materially from such forward-looking statements and opinions. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the fact that we may not be able to convert the $5 million + of quotes into actual orders, the fact our dual fuel conversion business has lost money in prior fiscal years and the risk that we may require additional financing to grow our business, the fact that we rely on third parties to manufacture, distribute and install our products, we may encounter difficulties or delays in developing or introducing new products and keeping them on the market, we may encounter lack of product demand and market acceptance for current and future products, we may encounter adverse events or economic conditions, we operate in a competitive market and may experience pricing and other competitive pressures, we are dependent on governmental regulations with respect to emissions, including whether EPA approval will be obtained for future products and additional applications, the risk that we may not be able to protect our intellectual property rights, factors affecting the Company's future income and resulting ability to utilize its NOLs, the fact that our stock is thinly traded and our stock price may be volatile, and the fact that the exercise of stock options and warrants will cause dilution to our shareholders. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and opinions, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements and opinions that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

