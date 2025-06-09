Ice Tea Group LLC: Ice Tea Group Releases Wisej.AI - AI-Powered Features for Wisej.NET Applications

New extension enables developers to add AI-powered features to Wisej.NET applications with drag-and-drop simplicity and support for OpenAI, Azure AI, and custom models.

WASHINGTON, D.C., 3683 / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Ice Tea Group announces the release of Wisej.AI, a powerful new extension to the Wisej.NET platform that brings AI-driven features to web applications. Designed for seamless integration with both native and third-party components, Wisej.AI helps developers build smarter, more dynamic applications-without the complexity of traditional AI development.

Wisej.AI Architecture

Architecture diagram showing the relationship between providers, Wisej.AI, and a Wisej.NET application.

What is Wisej.AI

Wisej.AI enables effortless integration of large language models (LLMs) into Wisej.NET apps using a familiar Visual Studio design experience. Whether connecting to OpenAI, Azure AI, or custom providers, developers can quickly add intelligent features using a simple, component-based approach.

Key Features

SmartHub Component - Drag and drop onto a design surface, select your AI provider, and choose an adapter for chatting, summarization, auto-completion or intelligent search.

Plug-and-Play Adapters - Prebuilt adapters for common use cases eliminate the need for custom integration.

Open & Extensible - Built on top of infrastructure like Microsoft Semantic Kernel and LangChain .NET, Wisej.AI can be extended with custom models or endpoints.

About Ice Tea Group, LLC

Ice Tea Group is the creator of Wisej.NET , a modern web application framework for building responsive, real-time apps in C# or VB.NET using Visual Studio. With the addition of Wisej.AI, developers can now deliver innovative, intelligent web applications faster than ever.

Learn more at https://wisej.ai

