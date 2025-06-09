Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
09.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ice Tea Group LLC: Ice Tea Group Releases Wisej.AI - AI-Powered Features for Wisej.NET Applications

New extension enables developers to add AI-powered features to Wisej.NET applications with drag-and-drop simplicity and support for OpenAI, Azure AI, and custom models.

WASHINGTON, D.C., 3683 / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Ice Tea Group announces the release of Wisej.AI, a powerful new extension to the Wisej.NET platform that brings AI-driven features to web applications. Designed for seamless integration with both native and third-party components, Wisej.AI helps developers build smarter, more dynamic applications-without the complexity of traditional AI development.

Wisej.AI Architecture

Wisej.AI Architecture
Architecture diagram showing the relationship between providers, Wisej.AI, and a Wisej.NET application.

What is Wisej.AI

Wisej.AI enables effortless integration of large language models (LLMs) into Wisej.NET apps using a familiar Visual Studio design experience. Whether connecting to OpenAI, Azure AI, or custom providers, developers can quickly add intelligent features using a simple, component-based approach.

Key Features

  • SmartHub Component - Drag and drop onto a design surface, select your AI provider, and choose an adapter for chatting, summarization, auto-completion or intelligent search.

  • Plug-and-Play Adapters - Prebuilt adapters for common use cases eliminate the need for custom integration.

  • Open & Extensible - Built on top of infrastructure like Microsoft Semantic Kernel and LangChain .NET, Wisej.AI can be extended with custom models or endpoints.

About Ice Tea Group, LLC

Ice Tea Group is the creator of Wisej.NET, a modern web application framework for building responsive, real-time apps in C# or VB.NET using Visual Studio. With the addition of Wisej.AI, developers can now deliver innovative, intelligent web applications faster than ever.

Learn more at https://wisej.ai

Contact Information

Levie Rufenacht
levie@iceteagroup.com
2024493778x707

.

SOURCE: Ice Tea Group LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ice-tea-group-releases-wisej.ai-ai-powered-features-for-wisej.ne-1036601

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.