RxPR: Colorado Independent Pharmacies Applaud Signing of HB25-1222, Ensuring Fair Reimbursement for Rural and Community Pharmacies

Governor Polis Signs HB25-1222 Into Law, Advancing Fair Reimbursement and Strengthening Independent Pharmacy Care Across Colorado

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / On May 27th 2025, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed HB25-1222 into law, marking a significant step forward in supporting independent community pharmacies across the state. This legislation strengthens fair reimbursement standards, helping pharmacies; especially in rural areas, continue serving their patients with reliable, accessible care.

"This is a meaningful victory for Colorado's independent pharmacies and the patients who depend on them," said Mark Kinney, EVP of Government Relations at Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC). "By ensuring fair reimbursement through NADAC pricing, HB25-1222 provides much needed stability for our pharmacies. We are grateful to Governor Polis, the bill sponsors, and the bipartisan coalition of legislators who supported this effort."

"HB25-1222 is a win for Colorado's independent pharmacies and the patients we serve. By ensuring fair reimbursement through NADAC pricing, this law helps sustain rural and community pharmacies, allowing us to focus on what matters most, delivering personalized, accessible care. We're grateful to the bill sponsors and Governor Polis for recognizing the vital role independent pharmacies play in keeping communities healthy," Ky Davis, RxPlus Pharmacies

Key Provisions of HB25-1222:

Fair Reimbursement: Ensures pharmacies are reimbursed at NADAC + a $14.14 dispensing fee , protecting against unsustainable below-cost payments.

Patient Access: Supports pharmacies in offering delivery services, improving convenience for patients, particularly in rural areas.

Workflow Flexibility: Allows pharmacies to adapt staffing between on-site and remote pharmacists, enhancing efficiency.

For pharmacists like Lucas Smith Owner of Buena Vista Pharmacy & Salida Drug & Fountain, the law is a critical support. "Independent pharmacies are the backbone of rural healthcare," said Lucas. "This law helps us keep our focus where it belongs, on our patients, by ensuring fair reimbursement so we can continue serving our communities."

A Bipartisan Effort to Protect Rural Pharmacies

IPC extends sincere appreciation to the bill sponsors, Representatives Ty Winter and Meghan Lukens, and Senators Dylan Roberts and Cleave Simpson, for their leadership in advancing this vital legislation.

Representative Ty Winter: "This bill is about standing up for rural Colorado. Independent pharmacies are lifelines in our small towns, and HB25-1222 ensures they can keep their doors open and continue providing essential care."

Representative Meghan Lukens: "Protecting rural pharmacies means protecting patients. This law guarantees fair reimbursement so these critical healthcare providers can thrive."

Senator Dylan Roberts: "Colorado's rural communities rely on independent pharmacies for accessible, trusted care. This bill safeguards their future."

Senator Cleave Simpson: "When rural pharmacies close, patients suffer. HB25-1222 is a commonsense solution to keep these vital businesses strong."

We also thank Governor Polis and the bipartisan group of lawmakers who prioritized community healthcare. Colorado's commitment to independent pharmacies sets an important example for the nation.

About Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC):

IPC is a member-owned cooperative dedicated to supporting independent pharmacies through advocacy, cost-saving solutions, and innovative services. Representing thousands of pharmacies nationwide, IPC works to ensure independents can thrive in an equitable healthcare system.

