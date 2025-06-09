Anzeige
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: 914000 | ISIN: IL0010828171 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
06.06.25 | 21:54
4,520 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
ACCESS Newswire
09.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
77 Leser
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on June 10, 2025

RISHON LE ZION, ISRAEL / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BOSC) announced that Eyal Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Virtual Investor Summit taking place on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Additionally, the Company will host 1x1 investor meetings with participants in the conference on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Event: Q2 Investor Summit
Presentation Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Presentation Time: 9:00 AM ET
Location: WEBCAST LINK
One on One Meetings: Wednesday, June 11, 2025 by request
Registration: To request free registration, visit https://investorsummitgroup.com/

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.
BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to optimize supply chain operations through its three specialized divisions.
- Our Robotics division automates inventory processes, replacing manual tasks with advanced robots.
- The RFID division enhances inventory management by tagging and tracking items throughout the supply chain.
- The Supply Chain division embeds franchised electro-mechanical components directly into clients' products.

Investor Summit Conference Overview and Structure
The Investor Summit is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market.

This quarter's event is focused on MicroCap companies who are undervalued with catalysts for new value creation.

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

For Investor Summit Information
Please visit: https://investorsummitgroup.com/
Or, contact johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com

BOSC Contact:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director
Darrow Associates
+1-214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Investor Summit Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/b.o.s.-better-online-solutions-ltd.-to-present-at-the-investor-su-1036642

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
