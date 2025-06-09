Anzeige
Montag, 09.06.2025
09.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
New to The Street's Documentary Specials Break Records: IMG Academy Surpasses 126,000 Views in Just 12 Days

PetVivo and Acurx Pharmaceuticals Exceed 200,000 Views as investor Demand for Long-Form Corporate Storytelling Surges

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / New to The Street, the nation's leading financial media brand for long-form investor communications, proudly announces record-breaking viewership across its newest documentary-style programs. Its latest feature on IMG Academy surpassed 126,000 views in only 12 days on YouTube, marking a new milestone for the brand's flagship long-form format.

Meanwhile, features on PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) and Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) have crossed 200,000 views, reinforcing New to The Street's position as a go-to media platform for delivering cinematic, investor-focused storytelling at scale.

Watch the full specials here:

  • IMG Academy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2YSY802cXk

  • PetVivo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3aVfrdEpchQ

  • Acurx Pharmaceuticals: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jaJMKUEuU14

"These are not typical interviews-they're broadcast-quality mini-documentaries that resonate across investor and consumer audiences alike," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "We're combining Wall Street-level insight with storytelling that connects emotionally and visually. Companies are seeing it translate directly into visibility and traction."

Since 2009, New to The Street has produced thousands of 7-10-minute segments featuring public company CEOs and C-suite leaders, broadcast as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business. The addition of 27-28-minute documentary specials represents a strategic evolution in media format-now delivering immersive brand narratives that are licensed, broadcast, and featured across a YouTube network with more than 2.5 million subscribers.

Following national TV exposure, these pieces are supported by earned media syndication, social media campaigns, and Times Square billboard placements-providing a 360° distribution model for maximum investor engagement.

"The data is crystal clear-audiences are spending more time with high-quality, long-form content," added Caruso. "This format allows companies to fully control their narrative, showcase innovation, and build trust-all while generating viewership numbers that rival traditional media."

For media, sponsorship, or booking inquiries, contact:
Monica Brennan
Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

About New to The Street:
New to The Street is a nationally syndicated financial media platform delivering long-form television interviews, corporate documentaries, and multi-channel distribution across Bloomberg TV, FOX Business, as sponsored programming and one of the largest business YouTube channels in the industry. With over 245 million weekly household reach and 2.54M+ subscribers, the brand is redefining how business stories are told-and seen.

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-streets-documentary-specials-break-records-img-academy-surpasses-12-1036752

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
