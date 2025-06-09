Profit.co Secures Official FedRAMP Ready Validation, Offering Federal Agencies Trusted and Compliant Strategy Execution Solutions

Profit.co's FedRAMP Ready Status Opens Doors for Federal Agencies, Ensuring Secure and Compliant Solutions.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Profit.co, the leading OKR and Strategy Execution Platform, announced its official FedRAMP Ready status. This achievement validates Profit.co's commitment to meeting the highest security and compliance standards required by U.S. federal agencies, ensuring that public sector organizations can confidently adopt its platform to drive performance securely at scale.

Validation from the Government for Trust and Compliance

Security, compliance, and risk management are critical when handling sensitive government data in federal agencies. The FedRAMP Ready validation is an essential milestone confirming that a software platform meets the stringent security requirements the U.S. government sets.

Profit.co's strategic execution platform is already used to define OKRs, manage projects, and ensure performance in multiple city, state, and federal governmental organizations. With this announcement, all federal agencies can now confidently choose Profit.co for their strategic goal management needs.

FedRAMP Ready Certification: A Key Enabler for Federal Agencies

"Achieving FedRAMP Ready status is a significant step in our continued commitment to federal agencies," said Bastin Gerald, CEO at Profit.co. "This validation reflects our dedication to providing secure, scalable, and reliable solutions that meet the highest standards. Trust is critical for public sector organizations, and FedRAMP Ready ensures that our platform is both effective and secure, giving federal agencies confidence in their choice."

With FedRAMP Ready status, Profit.co is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace, making it easier for government agencies to confidently select Profit.co as their trusted solution for managing objectives, tracking progress, and driving performance while ensuring compliance with the highest security standards.

About Profit.co

Profit.co is a global leader in performance management and OKR (Objectives and Key Results) software, empowering organizations of all sizes to align teams, set measurable goals, and drive continuous improvement. At the heart of our platform is the Performance Triangle-a robust framework that integrates Plan, Process, and People to bridge the gap between strategy and execution. The plan defines the strategy using tools like OKR Software , Balanced Scorecards , and Project Portfolio Management. The process drives execution through Task Management , Timesheets, and Collaboration. The People element focuses on Team Engagement , Recognition, and Performance Management . With seamless integrations across over 80 tools, Profit.co aggregates data to provide clear KPI insights, helping organizations track progress and achieve success. Backed by expert coaching, consulting, and 24/7 live support, Profit.co serves over 2,000 customers globally, from startups to Fortune 500 companies, ensuring easy adoption and enterprise-scale rollouts. Profit.co is committed to helping organizations achieve measurable outcomes with a holistic approach to performance management.

