Montag, 09.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
09.06.2025 15:02 Uhr
Solytics Partners Welcomes Nishanth Nottath as an Advisory Board Member to Bolster Financial Crime Compliance and RegTech Solutions

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Solytics Partners, a global leader in RegTech and compliance analytics, proudly announces the appointment of Nishanth Nottath as Advisory Board Member for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Anti-Financial Crime (AFC) initiatives. His appointment is set to accelerate Solytics Partners' innovation in financial crime compliance and regulatory technology solutions.

Nishanth brings over 25 years of leadership across AML, sanctions, and Compliance Technology, having held pivotal roles at Mashreq Bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered, and KPMG. Currently heading AML, ABC, Compliance Technology at Mashreq Bank - a leading financial institution in the Middle East with global operations - Nishanth has driven multiple award-winning RegTech Initiatives.

At Mashreq, Nishanth spearheaded the development of Eagle Eye - an AI-powered platform for financial crime risk, which earned the 2024 Gartner Eye on Innovation Award for EMEA. His responsibilities span risk governance, policy development, and digital surveillance transformation. He also chairs the Digital Working Group under the UAE ACPF, contributing to pioneering industry guidance on trade-based financial crime in the Middle East.

Nishanth's expertise in financial crime prevention and RegTech Innovation is a strategic asset as we expand our AML and ABC Solutions to meet the rising regulatory demands across global and regional markets," said Vikas Tyagi, CEO of Solytics Partners, "His in-depth knowledge of the GCC regulatory landscape and international banking will strengthen our solutions and client offerings."

As an Advisory Board Member, Nishanth will guide Solytics Partners in enhancing its suite of AML compliance solutions, offering critical insights into regional regulatory expectations and helping drive advanced technology adoption. His role aligns with Solytics Partners' mission to empower financial institutions through technology-driven compliance tools that adapt to complex and evolving regulations.

"Joining Solytics Partners is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the next generation of compliance technology," said Nishanth. "I look forward to contributing to their mission of developing forward-thinking financial crime solutions that empower clients to manage regulatory demands seamlessly and effectively."

This strategic appointment reinforces Solytics Partners' commitment to advancing the RegTech ecosystem and underscores its position as a trusted partner for institutions combating financial crime across borders.

Contact Information
Deepak Mehta
Investor Relations
deepak.mehta@solytics-partners.com
+1-6468223440

.

SOURCE: Solytics Partners



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/solytics-partners-welcomes-nishanth-nottath-as-an-advisory-board-mem-1036776

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
