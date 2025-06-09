Robot.com Brings Robot Food Delivery to Canada in Partnership with Real Life Robotics

Robot.com Teams with Real Life Robotics for a Three-Month Groundbreaking Markham Pilot with Skip.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / In a new collaboration, Robot.com (formerly Kiwibot ), a leader in autonomous robotics with over 1 million completed delivery tasks, announces its role in powering Canada's first AI-robot food delivery program in partnership with Real Life Robotics , an automation firm from Velocity incubator at the University of Waterloo, together with Skip , Canada's homegrown delivery network.

The initiative, features four Robot.com-engineered autonomous delivery robots operating within a two-kilometre radius in Markham, Ont. These robust units, leveraging Robot.com's Level 4 autonomy technology proven across 40+ US locations, are capable of carrying up to 50 kilograms and operating daily from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. in all weather conditions, for the three-month deployment.

"Robot.com (FKA Kiwibot) is very excited to be a part of this important Skip urban delivery pilot", said J. Kim Fennell, Chief Business Officer, Robot.com. "We've been impressed by the experience and leadership that the Real Life Robotics team has in the Canadian robotics market, and we think Skip is exactly the right innovative player to lead this new era in robotic delivery."

"This pilot gives customers in busy urban centres like Markham even more last-mile delivery options, enabling us to explore new technologies in a way that's safe and accessible, putting the unique needs of each community we serve front and centre," said Paul Sudarsan, Vice President of Retail and New Verticals at Skip. "Innovation is core to who we are at Skip - we're a Canadian tech company built by Canadians for our local communities - and our partnership with Real Life Robotics is an exciting step toward shaping the future of delivery."

"We're building a modern Canadian robotics company grounded in practicality, not hype. Our mission is simple: save time for people and make local delivery even more economically and environmentally sustainable for Canadian families," said Cameron Waite, CEO of Real Life Robotics.

This initial deployment intends to lay the groundwork for the potential national expansion of robot delivery services, with Real Life Robotics and Robot.com planning to operate as many as 500 robots with partners across Canada within three years.

About Robot.com

Kiwi Campus, Inc. dba Robot.com and Kiwibot transforms digital commands into real-world action with 500+ autonomous robots deployed across food delivery, warehouse logistics, advertising, and facilities management. Through dual engines of value creation-robotic services and advertising-the company automates the physical world with purpose-built solutions.

About Skip

Skip is Canada's homegrown delivery network. What started in 2012 as a local start-up in the Prairies has grown into a Canadian technology success story, connecting millions of Canadians in over 450 cities and towns with more than 50,000 local restaurant, grocery, convenience, and retail partners.

With a vision to empower everyday convenience, Skip helps Canadians get what they need, when they need it - so they can Skip to the Good Part of their day. As a subsidiary of Just Eat Takeway.com, one of the world's leading on-demand delivery companies, Skip combines local expertise with global scale to provide fast, reliable service when it matters most.

About Real Life Robotics

Real Life Robotics is a pioneering robotics and automation firm from Velocity at the University of Waterloo, focused on practical, sustainable delivery solutions.

