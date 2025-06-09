New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Bracewell LLP announced today that James P. (J.P.) Duffy IV has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in Bracewell's international arbitration practice from Reed Smith LLP.

Duffy is a globally recognized arbitration leader who has been acknowledged as one of the 10 "Most Highly Regarded" international arbitration partners in the Americas by Global Arbitration Review's Who's Who Legal. He has represented clients across various industries in international arbitrations conducted under all major arbitral rules in the United States, Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America, with a strong geographic focus on regions such as MENA, the Indian sub-continent, Sub-Saharan Africa and East Asia.

"We are thrilled to welcome J.P. to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "J.P.'s extensive experience and recognition as a leader in international arbitration will enhance our ability to serve the complex needs of our global clients."

Duffy regularly sits as an arbitrator in commercial disputes. He is listed on the arbitrator rosters of most major arbitral institutions. He conducts arbitration-related litigation globally and is qualified in New York, England & Wales and the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts. Duffy also practiced as a foreign legal consultant in the Dubai office of an international law firm.

"J.P.'s experience with disputes in emerging markets will expand the scope of our international arbitration practice and aligns well with the work currently being done out of New York and London by practice co-leads Martin Gusy and John Gilbert," said Stephen B. Crain, chair of the firm's litigation section and member of the firmwide management committee. "J.P.'s arrival will also help us expand our offerings in the MENA Region, Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa," Crain added.

Duffy received his J.D., cum laude, from St. John's University School of Law in 2001, and earned his B.A. from Colgate University in 1998. Before entering private practice, Duffy served as a law clerk to the Honorable Thomas C. Platt in the Eastern District of New York.

"Bracewell's strong platform, culture and deep commitment to international arbitration makes it a great fit for my practice," said Duffy. "I look forward to working with my new colleagues around the firm to build out a leading international arbitration practice, and to representing clients around the world facing complex international arbitrations."





J.P. Duffy, Bracewell LLP, Partner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9451/254841_5d1d10c9e4b66816_001full.jpg

