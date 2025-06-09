Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Metalero Mining Corp. (TSXV: MLO) (OTC Pink: CRTTF) (the "Company" or "Metalero") is pleased to announce initiation of fieldwork at the Benson Project located in the Quesnel Trough of central British Columbia (Figure 1). This maiden exploration program will include rock and soil sampling and ground geophysical surveys surrounding the Cantin and Sundberg copper-gold porphyry targets. As announced January 18, 2025, Metalero has signed a binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire a 100% interest in the 166 km2 Benson Property.

President and CEO, Rob L'Heureux, stated, "We are excited to start our maiden exploration program at Benson which has seen very little systematic exploration for 35 years. In this first pass, we'll be conducting sampling to confirm and refine historical copper and gold anomalism in soils and rocks at the Cantin and Sundberg prospects, which are currently the most advanced on the Property and are similar in size to established copper-gold mines located elsewhere in the Quesnel Trough, like Mt Polley and Mt Milligan. At the Cantin Prospect, we have historical drilling which identified porphyry and epithermal styles of mineralization but there has been very little follow-up work since the 1990s and so we're excited to restart exploration work at the Property."





Figure 1. Map of British Columbia and the Benson Project showing examples of major mines and projects hosted in Quesnel Trough rocks (brown) with >360 known porphyry copper-gold occurrences (orange dots). Benson is host to known mineralization associated with porphyry systems which have not been systematically explored since the early 1990s.

Cantin and Sundberg Prospects

The 9+ kilometre long Cantin target lies central to the Benson Property and is easily accessed by modern forestry roads (Figure 2). Historical exploration was carried out in search of gold skarn mineralization, similar to the nearby QR Mine, and included soil and limited rock sampling, geophysics, and ~6,000 metres of drilling largely completed pre-1992. The historical Cantin drilling returned anomalous gold assay values over significant lengths and observations made at the time included the recognition of porphyry-style alteration with copper-bearing minerals, although copper analyses were rare (<10% of the core) as the historical work was primarily focused on the precious metal potential (Table 1).

Figure 2. Map of the Cantin Target on the Benson Project showing two magnetic anomalies identified by Geoscience BC's Artificial Intelligence work. The area also contains historically mapped intrusive rocks, gold-in-soil and rock anomalies, and drilling from the 1990's. The background imagery is vertical derivative magnetics from a historical airborne geophysical survey.

DRILL HOLE From To GOLD INTERCEPTS G-10 40 54 0.53 g/t Au over 14m G-10 121 152.4 (EOH) 0.5 g/t Au over 31.4m (end of hole) G-14 177 216.4 (EOH) 0.4 g/t Au over 39.4m (end of hole) G-21 129 140 1.4 g/t Au over 11m G-25 38 154 0.15 g/t Au over 116m G-34 53 88 0.38 g/t Au over 35m G-34 110 158 0.22 g/t Au over 48m CC-03-01 161.2 257 0.21 g/t Au over 95.8m



Table 1. Select drill hole highlights from historical exploration drilling at Cantin.

The Sundberg target in the southern portion of the Benson Property is readily accessed by modern forestry service roads (Figure 3). It comprises a dual-lobe magnetic anomaly measuring approximately 4 km long, located on the edge of a regional gravity anomaly and includes a gold- and copper-in-soil anomaly offset to the northeast in a down-ice direction. Anomalous soil samples have assayed up to 1 g/t gold and 647 ppm Cu. Sundberg has not been drill tested.

Figure 3. Map of the Sundberg target on the Benson Project showing the dual-lobed magnetic anomaly identified by Geoscience BC's Artificial-Intelligence work. Historical soil sampling in the area defined copper and gold anomalism to the northwest (down-ice) of the geophysical anomaly. The background imagery is residual magnetic intensity from a historical airborne geophysical survey.

Quesnel Trough Background

The Quesnel Trough is a Triassic/Jurassic-age belt of volcano-sedimentary and intrusive rocks which hosts >360 alkalic copper-gold porphyry occurrences and deposits. At >1,500 km long, the Quesnel Trough runs through the middle of BC stretching from the US to the Yukon Territory. It hosts numerous major mines which produce copper and gold as well as variable amounts of silver and molybdenum while also hosting several additional types of gold deposits.

High profile and long-lived mines in the Quesnel Trough include Highland Valley, Mt Milligan, New Afton and Kemess which complements more recent exploration work including Woodjam, MPD, Kwanika, and the recent staking by Australian mining giant, the Fortescue Group.

Benson Project Background

The Benson Project lies close to infrastructure and is traversed by Highway 26 and an extensive network of logging roads allowing for ready access to all parts of the Property and capital-efficient exploration. The large land package covers 5 different target areas identified by recent Artificial-Intelligence ("AI") work by Geoscience BC (Mitchinson et al., Geoscience BC Report 2022-07). This AI study incorporated a wide variety of historical datasets including geophysics, geology, sampling information, and drilling data (where present) to identify high potential ("porphyry-like") anomalies with similarities to known porphyry deposits elsewhere in the belt. Limited historical exploration at Benson has identified numerous gold and copper surface geochemical anomalies while modest (historical) drill programs have intersected skarn and epithermal gold and silver mineralization, which are both intrusive-related styles of mineralization and are commonly associated with porphyry systems.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Turner, B.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Metalero Mining Corp.

Metalero Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company based in Edmonton. Metalero has completed a restructuring which included a management change and new project focus, making its drill-ready gold assets in Nevada available for sale or option.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Metalero is part of the Metals Group of Companies, managed by exploration professionals who stand for technical excellence, robust project selection and strong corporate governance, with a proven ability to identify and capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

