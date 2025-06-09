Mereo Advisors Group, the Bermuda-based insurance, reinsurance and asset management group, has announced it will rebrand as Cedar Trace.

Cedar Trace's business and management team remain exactly the same.

Cedar Trace has a close alignment with Mereo Insurance Limited, the Bermuda reinsurance company with an A- financial strength rating from AM Best. This relationship will not change after the rebranding.

"The name and logo changes are to draw a clearer distinction between the regulated balance sheet and all the other business lines we currently operate or plan to operate," said Lawrence Minicone, Cedar Trace's CEO.

All companies within the Cedar Trace Group will change names: Mereo Advisors Holdings Limited is now Cedar Trace Advisers Holdings Limited; Mereo Advisors Limited is now Cedar Trace Advisers Limited; Mereo Capital Limited is now Cedar Trace Capital Management Limited; Mereo ILS Opportunities Limited is now Cedar Trace ILS Opportunities Limited.

About Cedar Trace

Cedar Trace Advisers Limited (formerly Mereo Advisors Limited) is a Bermuda-based insurance, reinsurance and asset management group offering scalable capital solutions across property, casualty, and specialty lines. Cedar Trace has a close strategic alignment with Mereo Insurance Limited, the class 3B BMA regulated reinsurance company with an A- financial strength rating from AM Best. For more information, please visit cedartrace.com

