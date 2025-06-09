Broad ecosystem of leading ISVs, technology providers, systems integrators and channel partners to offer solutions based on Axelera technology

Axelera AI, the leading provider of purpose-built AI hardware acceleration technology for generative AI and computer vision inference at the edge, today launched the Axelera Partner Accelerator Network, a global partner program designed to accelerate the development of customer-ready solutions at the edge using Axelera technology. The program will provide training, co-marketing and technical support for a broad range of partners, creating a rich ecosystem of solution providers for customers in a variety of markets who want to transition proof-of-concept (POC) edge AI inference projects into full production. Founding partners include Aetina, Arduino, Astute, C&T Solution, Eurocomposant, Macnica ATD Europe, Rutronic, Seco, and Silicon Applications Group Corp (a member of WPG Holdings).

The global market for edge AI solutions is expected to reach USD $269.82 billion by 2032 at an annual compounded growth rate of 33.3%. In markets such as retail, industrial, manufacturing, security, healthcare and others, there is strong demand for high-performance, affordable edge AI solutions that can scale to deliver meaningful, near-term business impact. Axelera's Metis AI Processing Unit (AIPU) platform is now shipping and ideal for broad adoption across industry segments, combining high performance, energy efficiency and affordability.

"Democratizing access to AI is a core principle of our company," said Axelera AI Chief Marketing Officer, Alexis Crowell. "With the launch of our Partner Accelerator Network, Axelera AI is bringing together the industry's most innovative minds to unlock the full potential of edge AI. By harnessing the network effects of collaboration, each partner's strength amplifies the others-creating a powerful ecosystem where shared innovation leads to exponential opportunity for all."

The ISVs, technology providers, system integrators and advisors and channel partners participating in the Partner Acceleration Network are the ideal partners to help customers scale their edge AI projects from POC to full-scale production with hardware and software solutions optimized to take full advantage of the Metis AI accelerator platform. At launch, the PAN program will include more than 15 participants, and join our existing ecosystem of solutions including companies like Lenovo, Dell, Advantech, Seco and Arduino.

"Our partnership with Axelera AI enables us to deliver sovereign, high-performance Edge AI technology tailored to the real-world needs of our industrial clients," says Mélanie Chupin, VP Communication Marketing, Eurocomposant. "With direct training from Axelera, our teams support each project with agility and expertise, ensuring reliable, efficient, and production-ready embedded AI solutions."

