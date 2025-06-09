New platform unifies agents, models, knowledge, and data to finally deliver on the promise of AI as a transformative force for business

Uniphore, the Business AI company, today launched the Uniphore Business AI Cloud: a sovereign, composable, and secure platform that bridges the "AI divide" between IT and business users by combining the simplicity of consumer AI with enterprise-grade security and scalability.

While AI technologies rapidly reshape the enterprise, there has been little focus on deploying AI in a way that empowers CIOs to scale it securely across the organization while enabling business users to intuitively access AI with the full power of enterprise data, integrations, and context. IT and business must be united through a single AI platform to fulfill AI's promise as a transformative force for business.

Introducing the Business AI Cloud

Uniphore's Business AI Cloud powers the agentic enterprise with a full-stack AI platform spanning data, knowledge, models, and agents. It empowers business users to deploy AI agents and tap into enterprise knowledge instantly, while giving CIOs the foundation to deliver secure, embedded AI applications trained on enterprise data.

Data Layer: A zero-copy, composable data fabric that connects to any platform, application, or cloud querying and preparing data where it lives to eliminate migrations and accelerate AI adoption.

A zero-copy, composable data fabric that connects to any platform, application, or cloud querying and preparing data where it lives to eliminate migrations and accelerate AI adoption. Knowledge Layer: Structures and contextualizes enterprise data into AI-ready knowledge retrieval, enabling proprietary SLM fine-tuning. Perpetual fine-tuning, and unlocking deep, explainable insights across domains.

Model Layer: Open and interoperable with both closed- and open-source LLMs, allowing enterprises to apply guardrails and governance to models, as well as orchestrate and swap models without rework as technologies evolve.

Open and interoperable with both closed- and open-source LLMs, allowing enterprises to apply guardrails and governance to models, as well as orchestrate and swap models without rework as technologies evolve. Agentic Layer: Offers pre-built enterprise-grade agents and a natural language agent builder, plus Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) based orchestration for deploying AI into real workflows across sales, marketing, service, HR, and more.

Breaking Through the Barriers to Enterprise AI

Despite a slate of AI platforms and applications, AI adoption in business still faces significant friction. The Business AI Cloud was purpose-built to address the four biggest blockers to enterprise AI adoption:

The Data Layer Bottleneck: Finding data that is disorganized and transforming and preparing data for use by AI is still heavily manual, time-consuming, and fragmented, slowing down deployment and making AI harder to scale.

Finding data that is disorganized and transforming and preparing data for use by AI is still heavily manual, time-consuming, and fragmented, slowing down deployment and making AI harder to scale. Data Sovereignty: Global enterprises need a singular architecture across cloud, multi-cloud, or on-premises.

Disconnected AI Ownership Between IT and Business: IT typically owns AI infrastructure and strategy, but AI experience needs to sit with business. Current AI platforms don't allow rapid adoption by business users.

IT typically owns AI infrastructure and strategy, but AI experience needs to sit with business. Current AI platforms don't allow rapid adoption by business users. Rip-and-Replace Requirements: Most AI platforms lack compatibility with the existing enterprise technology stack and require significant changes to deploy.

"Most AI solutions today were built for consumers or researchers, not for enterprises," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and Co-founder of Uniphore. "Uniphore Business AI Cloud changes that. We've brought together four critical layers of the AI stack: data, knowledge, models, and agents. CIOs can now deploy AI securely at scale, retaining ownership of AI governance, while enabling business users to drive the experience and the value."

The Uniphore Business AI Cloud Sovereign, Composable and Secure

As a sovereign, composable and secure AI platform for the enterprise, Uniphore gives CIOs and Business leaders three critical capabilities for rapid AI deployment and adoption.

Sovereign : Uniphore supports cloud, multi-cloud, and on-premises deployments of enterprise AI agents and apps. Our platform allows enterprises to retain control over their data, models, and AI workflows. Through a unique zero-copy architecture, Uniphore ensures data remains in place, meeting privacy, regulatory, and governance requirements.

: Uniphore supports cloud, multi-cloud, and on-premises deployments of enterprise AI agents and apps. Our platform allows enterprises to retain control over their data, models, and AI workflows. Through a unique zero-copy architecture, Uniphore ensures data remains in place, meeting privacy, regulatory, and governance requirements. Composable : Uniphore integrates with existing enterprise technology and data stacks and connects to any AI data source, model, or application. This flexibility enables deployment without lock-in to a specific vendor, model, or architecture.

: Uniphore integrates with existing enterprise technology and data stacks and connects to any AI data source, model, or application. This flexibility enables deployment without lock-in to a specific vendor, model, or architecture. Secure: Uniphore embeds AI-specific protections, including guardrails to control model behavior, observability, granular governance, adversarial prompt defense, and ongoing red-teaming to ensure system resilience and compliance.

Business AI, Simplified.

Uniphore bridges the gap between consumer and enterprise AI, delivering the simplicity, personalization, and ease of use that business users expect, with the enterprise-grade security, governance, and scalability that IT demands. Unlike consumer tools that lack enterprise context and control, or technical AI frameworks designed only for developers, Uniphore's Business AI Cloud empowers both CIOs and business users by unifying agents, models, knowledge, and data into a single, composable platform. This balance of usability and rigor unlocks the true promise of AI, not just as a technological upgrade, but as a transformative force for business.

Trusted by Global Enterprises

Uniphore is deployed across thousands of end-customer environments spanning all major industries. Leading global professional services firms are also using the Business AI Cloud to build custom models, deploy agents, automate enterprise workflows, and deliver AI-enhanced customer and employee experiences at scale.

"With Uniphore, we're building an agentic AI factory, designed to rapidly create, deploy and orchestrate AI agents across our customer environments," said Oscar Vergé, chief AI deployment officer at Konecta. "The platform's agent builder, orchestration engine and support for both prebuilt and custom agents allow us to agentify critical workflows for each client, from customer service to back-office automation. This isn't just AI adoption it's real transformation at enterprise scale."

"For us, it wasn't about adding AI for the sake of it," said Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO of ResultsCX. "It was about moving beyond fragmented point solutions to a unified platform that supports domain-specific language models and orchestrates both custom and prebuilt AI agents. These agents, part of Uniphore's agentic layer, are helping us reimagine customer journeys with more intelligence, speed and business impact."

"Uniphore's agentic suite of applications stand out not only for their enterprise-grade applicability but for how effectively they can enable a transition to Agentic-based workflows," said Luis Alonso, Head of Customer Data Strategy Engineering Global Marketing Data Sciences at HP. "We've seen firsthand how their Marketing AI CDP drives our business forward by giving self-serve access to data for our marketing teams."

Uniphore's Business AI Cloud will be generally available starting in July. For more information, visit http://www.uniphore.com/

Unlocking Business AI at the AI Leadership Summit in London

Uniphore will spotlight the Business AI Cloud at its exclusive AI Leadership Summit in London on June 9 at 4 p.m. BST (8 a.m. PST, 11 a.m. EST)

This closed-door event, available via live stream, offers a rare opportunity to learn directly from executives and industry leaders about operationalizing the next generation of enterprise AI-including agentic systems that reason, act, and deliver outcomes.

What to expect:

Hear how executives from Konecta, KPMG, and ResultsCX are scaling AI in real-world deployments.

Get insights from Forrester AI Analyst Rowan Curran on the rise of agentic systems and business-ready AI.

Be the first to hear a major announcement from Uniphore CEO Umesh Sachdev that will shape the next chapter of enterprise AI.

Experience live demos displaying the latest innovations in agentic and composable AI.

Event Registration URL: https://www.uniphore.com/events/unlocking-business-ai-a-leadership-summit-by-uniphore-webcast/

About Uniphore

Uniphore is the Business AI company. Our sovereign, composable, and secure AI platform connects enterprise data, fine-tunes AI models and deploys agentic AI across the enterprise. We empower every worker to boost productivity and help businesses grow faster, operate smarter, and reduce costs. Trusted by more than 1,500 businesses globally, and recognized on the Deloitte Fast 500, Uniphore delivers on the promise of AI as a transformative force for business.

Learn more about Uniphore's Business AI Cloud and enterprise AI solutions at www.uniphore.com. For insights, updates, and thought leadership, explore our blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

