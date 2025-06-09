Anzeige
Montag, 09.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: M4I
Tradegate
09.06.25 | 16:42
508,40 Euro
-1,82 % -9,40
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MASTERCARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MASTERCARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
510,40510,9016:59
510,30511,0016:58
ACCESS Newswire
09.06.2025 15:38 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mastercard Economics Institute: Circular Fashion Is Sew on Trend

By Adrienne Manns and Alexandra Lord

Mastercard Economics Institute

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Secondhand, pre-loved, pre-owned, upcycled - no matter the stitch or state, the circular fashion market is gaining popularity, according to the Mastercard Economics Institute. Shoppers are increasingly choosing circular items across price points, driven by savings and environmental benefits. Increasing its relevance, the market may be more immune to policy and global trade impacts since new product creation is not involved, a key element that could further fuel consumer appeal.

In addition to gaining market share, circular fashion has different seasonality trends than the broader retail space and is concentrated in cities. Using aggregated and anonymized Mastercard data, these spending trends and impacts are explored in more detail as a key part of the online apparel sector.

Read the full report from the Mastercard Economics Institute

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mastercard on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mastercard
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/mastercard-economics-institute-circular-fashion-is-sew-on-trend-1036853

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
