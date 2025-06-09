Anzeige
09.06.2025
PsyTechVR Launches Version 2.0.7, Elevating Mental Health VR Therapy With Enhanced AI Tools

This major update reinforces the platform's leadership in AI-assisted VR therapy, tele- and digital medicine and highly customizable mental health therapeutic experiences.

FREDERICK, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / PsyTechVR, a leading VR platform for immersive mental health therapy, is announcing the release of version 2.0.7. This major update reinforces the platform's leadership in AI-assisted VR therapy, tele- and digital medicine and highly customizable mental health therapeutic experiences.

With 2.0.7, clinicians gain access to powerful new tools:

  • Automated session planning and saving through the upgraded MindGap AI, allowing therapists to easily personalize therapy flows for each patient while reducing session prep time.

  • Highly customizable EMDR protocols with fine-tuned control over movement amplitudes, pacing, and stimuli - including brand-new anti-nausea features for telemedicine patients.

  • New AI-powered exposure therapy modules, including the unique OCD "Clutter" category, helping patients confront highly specific challenges in safe, guided VR environments.

AI Enhancements in Exposure and Safe Place Therapy

AI functionality across Safe Place AI and Exposure AI has been refined to support smoother therapeutic flow. The update includes:

  • A renamed Sound Effect AI module with intuitive new controls ("Preview," "Play," and "Play on Repeat")

  • Enhanced iconography for mindfulness activities, replacing musical cues with nature-inspired symbols for greater emotional resonance

  • Clearer reset button labels to distinguish between safe space and exposure scenarios, reducing session confusion

Expanded EMDR Capabilities with Customization & Comfort Features

The EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) module now supports deeper customization:

  • New object settings and updated stress assessment content

  • Adjustable horizontal amplitude for eye-tracking movements

  • Default speed and duration tweaks for smoother desensitization flow

  • A new "Anti-Nausea" sound option for patients in telemedicine mode

These updates, combined with a more compact interface and reduced background fade speed, make EMDR more adaptable and patient-centric than ever before.

Telemedicine and Accessibility Upgrades

The 2.0.7 release further expands PsyTechVR's remote therapy capabilities:

  • Post-login instructions to guide new users

  • UI improvements across the Launchpad and Lobby for more intuitive interaction

  • A direct support button linking clinicians to the official Discord channel for real-time help

OCD Therapy Gets Smarter

A new AI-supported OCD category - "Clutter" - has been added, complete with customizable levels to help users confront specific challenges through guided exposure in virtual environments.

"This release represents a major leap forward in our mission to merge AI with immersive therapy," said Daniel Andreev, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at PsyTechVR. "From smarter session management with MindGap AI to deeper EMDR customization, we're helping mental health professionals deliver more efficient, impactful therapy."

About PsyTechVR
PsyTechVR is a company specializing in developing virtual and augmented reality solutions for mental health therapy, research, and training. The company was founded in 2020 by a team of psychology, neuroscience, and technology experts to revolutionize mental health therapy by creating immersive therapeutic experiences. PsyTechVR platform provides clinicians and researchers with a powerful tool for delivering evidence-based therapies in a safe, controlled, and interactive environment. It offers a wide range of VR-based interventions for anxiety disorders, phobias, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other mental health conditions. The platform also leverages the latest AI technologies to create individual patient experiences in seconds.

Contact Information

Daniel Andreev
Co-Founder, Chief Product Officer
daniil@psytechvr.com
+1 (301) 695-2673x104

.

SOURCE: PsyTechVR



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/psytechvr-launches-version-2.0.7-elevating-mental-health-vr-thera-1035932

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
