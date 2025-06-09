Row64 - The Industry's Breakthrough Visual Real-Time Business Intelligence Platform Secures Strategic Funding

Row64's interactive visual analysis of big data enables immediate response to rapidly changing conditions and emerging opportunities

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Row64 , creators of the only visual real-time business intelligence platform for big data, today announced its $4 million seed funding round led by Galaxy Interactive , with participation from Alumni Ventures and Differential Ventures . Based on the momentum from market traction across various industries, the capital will further fuel the expansion of Row64's development roadmap and go-to-market teams, accelerating product innovation and global market adoption.

In today's fast-paced, data-driven economy, enterprises face an overwhelming surge in the volume, velocity, and variety of data. Yet most legacy business intelligence systems are not equipped to deliver the real-time, visual insights needed to act on that information as it happens. As a result, organizations often miss critical opportunities or react too late to rapidly changing conditions. With global data creation expected to surpass 400 terabytes per day (the equivalent of 20 trillion high-res photos) , solving this challenge has become essential to maintaining a competitive edge.

Row64 is the only visual real-time business intelligence platform delivering interactive analysis for massive data sets. Built on a GPU- and CPU-accelerated computing stack, Row64's high-throughput, low-latency processing updates data at sub-millisecond speeds while powering a new generation of highly interactive dashboards. As a result, businesses can react faster to changing conditions and take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

"Real-time is the new standard for modern business intelligence," said Marc Stevens, CEO and co-founder of Row64. "With our platform, enterprise customers can visualize and interact with massive, and even streaming, datasets instantly, empowering them to make the critical, fast-paced decisions that drive competitive advantage."

Row64 next-generation dashboards are built from the ground up to push the boundaries of scalability and real-time performance. Utilizing Row64's native browser front end powered by Web Assembly (WASM) and WebGL, users across the organization interact with GPU-rendered dashboards with detail and accuracy, capable of compositing rich data such as 2D and 3D GIS data, images, and line networks, all at ultra-high resolution (4k and 8k monitors) and interactive (60fps+) frame rates on billion-record datasets.

Key benefits of Row64 include:

High throughput for real-time analysis and interactive visualization of massive datasets

Instantly drill down from summary to record-level detail

Access up-to-date information across the organization with industry standards and well-known interfaces

Integrates with file management to support a variety of data-rich file types (e.g. PDF and DWG)

Open and extensible for easy integration into existing IT environments and data pipelines, for on-prem, cloud, or hybrid deployment

Low-latency, real-time event streaming

Simple, transparent licensing based on compute needs

"Galaxy Interactive invests in transformative technologies and outstanding teams, and is proud to back Row64 as it builds a new full stack and defines a new category in business intelligence," said Jeff Brown, Partner at Galaxy Interactive. "Their visual, real-time business intelligence platform solves a critical market gap, transforming how data-driven organizations operate in high-velocity environments."

Row64's speed, scale, flexibility, and visual precision support a wide range of use cases, including multivariate P&L analysis, spatial analytics for intelligent cities, real-time cybersecurity, motion analysis, HR organizational analysis, and complex systems analysis for emergency incident reporting.

Highlighting another industry first, Row64 will demonstrate its breakthrough new DeltaStream -powered Apache Kafka data pipeline for low latency, real-time data streaming, and interactive analysis, at the Databricks Summit in San Francisco, June 9-10. 2025 (Booth F615).

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.row64.com .

ABOUT ROW64:

Row64 provides the world's first visual real-time business intelligence platform, empowering the enterprise to gain immediate insights from massive datasets. Built on an accelerated computing stack, Row64 allows its customers to visualize and interact with big data instantly, enabling immediate, informed decision-making across the enterprise. Learn more at https://row64.com/ .

ABOUT GALAXY INTERACTIVE:

Galaxy Interactive invests in transformative technology, content, and the infrastructure powering the convergence of our digital and physical lives. We back companies at the forefront of interactive content, spatial computing, edge AI, and real-time data protocols and invest across the full compute stack - from edge silicon to cloud. It was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Learn more at https://interactive.galaxy.com/ .

