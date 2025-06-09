Cape Coral, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Bad Teddy Coffee, a new direct-to-consumer specialty coffee brand, today formally announced its entry into the U.S. coffee market. Founded in April 2025, the company debuts with a line of high-quality flavored coffees and is now expanding its flavor portfolio with three additional offerings: a chocolate blueberry blend and its first non-flavored roasts, including medium and dark roast options.

The new product releases mark a strategic broadening of Bad Teddy's range, as the company positions itself at the intersection of flavor innovation and specialty coffee quality. Both products are expected to be available by early July.

Founded by Aslan Monge and Ty Hull - who together offer a decade of experience in the flavored coffee and specialty roasting industries - Bad Teddy Coffee aims to modernize the flavored coffee category while maintaining a commitment to ingredient integrity and small-batch standards.

Aslan Monge, founder and CEO of Bad Teddy Coffee

"Bad Teddy was built on the idea that flavored coffee can be both high-quality and imaginative," said Aslan Monge, founder and CEO. "Many products in this category rely on artificial flavorings or low-quality beans. We've taken a different approach, emphasizing careful sourcing and a more rigorous flavor development process."

The company uses a 24-hour precision-flavor infusion process designed to integrate flavor at the bean level, rather than using post-roast sprays or additives. This method, Monge notes, is central to how Bad Teddy differentiates its offerings in a crowded market.

The chocolate blueberry blend is the brand's first foray into fruit-forward profiles - a category often considered challenging in coffee flavor development. The new non-flavored roast, meanwhile, reflects a broader ambition to engage with coffee enthusiasts who value traditional flavor clarity and roast precision.

"We are a flavor-forward brand by design, but not to the exclusion of coffee fundamentals," said Ty Hull, Director of Operations. "Our non-flavored release demonstrates the same level of sourcing and care. It's an important step in showing our depth as a roaster."

Since its launch, Bad Teddy Coffee has seen early traction in both direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels. Within two months of its market entry, the company secured its first wholesale placement through a regional grocery partnership and has already recorded multiple repeat orders among early customers.

Monge and Hull previously worked with leading flavored coffee manufacturers and roasters before establishing Bad Teddy Coffee. "Consumer habits are evolving," said Hull. "We're seeing demand not just for premium coffee, but for coffee that aligns with personal identity and taste in a more creative and customizable way. We intend to meet that demand with products that are both well-crafted and distinct."

In addition to the new product launches, Bad Teddy plans to introduce sample packs and a monthly subscription program later in 2025. A signature espresso blend is also in development, with release expected later this year.

For more information or to place an order, visit www.badteddycoffee.com.

About Bad Teddy Coffee

Founded in 2025, Bad Teddy Coffee is a specialty coffee company offering a curated lineup of flavored and traditional roasts. With an emphasis on small-batch production, premium sourcing, and innovative flavor development, the company serves a growing audience of consumers seeking higher-quality alternatives to conventional flavored coffee.

