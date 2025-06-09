Hosted by Marie Faustin and featuring Meghan Trainor, Heidi N' Closet, and more-this SPF PSA by e.l.f. Made is bringing heat with humor

e.l.f. SKIN, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), is putting SPF denial on notice with the premiere of "Sunhinged," a comedy roast of epic proportions-directed at none other than the Sun itself. Debuting Saturday, June 14, this hilariously hot special is hosted by comedy star Marie Faustin and features an e.l.f. Made original lineup including Andrea Jin, Jon Rudnitsky, Meghan Trainor and Heidi N' Closet.

Roasting the Sun, you ask?

This is a hot issue! Gen-Z is doing everything right in their skincare routines-layering serums, binging tutorials and embracing anti-aging-but somehow, they still skip their protection from the ultraviolet light that can cause skin cancer, burn and ... premature aging!

Despite overall skincare awareness, 64% of Gen Zers often forget to apply sunscreen, and only 34% believe that skin cancer prevention is the primary reason to use it. In addition, 50% of Gen Z experience severe sunburn in the summer months.*

An e.l.f. Made original production, "Sunhinged" shines a comedic spotlight on this skincare contradiction with the unignorable absurdity it deserves. It's part of an awareness campaign for e.l.f. SKIN's Suntouchable collection, designed to make daily sun protection feel effortless, and yes-laugh-out-loud funny.

"At e.l.f., we believe in meeting our community where they are-and, in this case that's somewhere between a 10-step skincare routine and forgetting sunscreen altogether. I'm often asked my No. 1 beauty tip, and it's always SPF," said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer at e.l.f. Beauty. "'Sunhinged' lets us spark an important skincare conversation through the universal power of comedy. 91% of people globally prefer brands to be funny and 90% of people are more likely to remember ads that are funny. e.l.f. is lovingly known to cut through the BS and connect with our community through humor. There's probably nothing more Gen-Z than self-care infused with self-aware humor."

"Never before has there been a stand up special exclusively about SPF. Hard to believe right?!? Are you excited?! Well, you should be. Are you confused?! That would also make sense," said comedian and "Sunhinged" talent, Jon Rudintsky. "Either way you gotta check out the special!"

In addition to the insights around SPF usage, 75% of Gen Zers say they want brands to "make them laugh."** With a priority of surprising and delighting the brand's community. e.l.f. often uses humor to connect and make a meaningful impact.

Suntouchable, e.l.f. SKIN's line of skin-loving SPFs, delivers serious protection with a playful twist. The collection includes lightweight, multi-benefit formulas packed with cruelty-free, e.l.f. clean ingredients-no white cast, no greasy feel, just protection that feels as good as it looks.

As part of a continued partnership of kindred spirits, e.l.f. and Tribeca Festival have together again to debut e.l.f.ing entertainment content. The "Sunhinged" trailer made its Tribeca Festival premiere on June 6 as part of 450 total screenings through June 15.

The full premiere of e.l.f. SKIN's "Sunhinged" will be Saturday, June 14 at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT on YouTube. Wear sunscreen, laugh responsibly and never underestimate the shade.

"Sunhinged" tapped production partner Above Average, Emmy-winning New York based comedy production company founded by Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video.

* American Academy of Dermatology Association, Survey, 2025

** Morning Consult, Gen Z Brand Behavior, 2023

About e.l.f. SKIN:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. SKIN champions clean and kind skin care by making innovative, efficacious formulas at accessible prices with universal appeal. e.l.f. SKIN is e.l.f. clean and vegan, all double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty free. We are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com/elf-skin.

