Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.06.2025 16:06 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED: The Yaber T2 Plus GTV Is Now Available: A More Integrated Entertainment Projector

NEW YORK, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber is proud to announce that the T2 Plus GTV, the latest version of its popular T2 series projector, is now officially available for purchase. Building on the T2 Plus's impressive audiovisual foundation, the new GTV edition introduces a fully integrated Google TV system, offering users an all-in-one, smarter entertainment experience right out of the box.

Yaber T2 Plus GTV

Smarter System, No Dongle Needed
With Google TV now built directly into the T2 Plus GTV, there's no need to rely on any external TV sticks or third-party streaming devices. This all-in-one design not only eliminates the hassle of setup and the risk of losing dongles, but also delivers a cleaner, more streamlined look-perfect for modern living spaces. Enhanced features such as battery management ensure optimized daily use and convenience. Users can now download their favorite file managers and document viewers directly from Google Play, adding greater customization and flexibility to suit individual needs.

Effortless Streaming with Built-in Google Cast
The GTV edition supports native Google Cast and DLNA, making screen mirroring from Android and iOS devices quicker and more stable than ever before. This replaces the older NFC-based system with a more intuitive, plug-and-play casting experience.

Upgraded Hardware for Superior Performance
Equipped with a new high-performance motherboard, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, the T2 Plus GTV provides faster response times and smoother app launching, streaming, and multitasking capabilities-ideal for users seeking high-definition, uninterrupted viewing experiences.

Global Language Support
With support for 34 languages, including Arabic and Hebrew, the T2 Plus GTV ensures accessibility for users across diverse regions, simplifying usage without needing to switch between different systems.

A True All-in-One Smart Entertainment Hub
Whether you're planning an outdoor movie night, a cozy home cinema experience, or casual everyday streaming, the Yaber T2 Plus GTV is a versatile and intelligent companion for all your entertainment needs.

The Yaber T2 Plus GTV is now available on Amazon US at an MSRP of $366.66, with an 18% off coupon, bringing the final price down to just $299.99. For more information, visit Yaber official website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2706244/Yaber_T2_Plus_GTV.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-yaber-t2-plus-gtv-is-now-available-a-more-integrated-entertainment-projector-302476432.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.