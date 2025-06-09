Aventura, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - In a fast-moving global economy, the American Business Expo Award 2025 set the stage for bold ideas, cross-border collaboration, and industry-defining achievements. The event was held at Hilton Aventura, bringing together over 1,000 entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors from across the globe for a full day of panels, keynote speeches, networking sessions, and the prestigious awards ceremony. With participants from the USA, Ukraine, Georgia, Norway, and Israel, the event spotlighted the power of international collaboration in shaping the future of business.

American Business Expo Award 2025

The American Business Expo Award is an annual celebration of innovation, impact, and leadership across global business. Founded to highlight exceptional talent across sectors, it serves as a platform for recognition, connection, and global opportunity.

This year's award featured 100+ nominations across diverse industries such as agritech, sustainable manufacturing, digital education, social impact, and consumer innovation, reflecting the broad scope of today's business landscape. A total of 20 outstanding winners were recognized, selected by a global jury of 40+ industry experts. Each entry was assessed on four key criteria: innovation, business impact, growth, and execution. The evaluation process was designed to highlight projects with real business impact, sustainable growth, and strong execution.

Among this year's distinguished winners:

Maxim Khomutinnikov took home Product of the Year (Mobile Applications) for YouPet , an all-in-one platform that connects pet owners, service providers, and welfare advocates in one easy-to-use app. Combining social features with practical tools like service booking, expert tips, and adoption support, YouPet reflects a growing global trend toward smarter, more connected pet care.





took home for , an all-in-one platform that connects pet owners, service providers, and welfare advocates in one easy-to-use app. Combining social features with practical tools like service booking, expert tips, and adoption support, YouPet reflects a growing global trend toward smarter, more connected pet care. The Solution of the Year (Personalized Medicine) honor went to Amrita Chakraborty , whose project Little Bright Smiles offers a practical oral-health toolkit for children with disabilities. The project translates clinical research into easy-to-use materials for dentists, caregivers, and families, helping improve daily care and outcomes for a globally underserved pediatric population. With a trauma-informed and culturally sensitive approach, it brings practical innovation to a long-overlooked area of healthcare.





honor went to , whose project offers a practical oral-health toolkit for children with disabilities. The project translates clinical research into easy-to-use materials for dentists, caregivers, and families, helping improve daily care and outcomes for a globally underserved pediatric population. With a trauma-informed and culturally sensitive approach, it brings practical innovation to a long-overlooked area of healthcare. For her innovative approach to cross-border property development, Jeniece Sampson was selected as the Breakthrough of the Year (Commercial Real Estate) winner. She brought data-driven, community-focused strategies to a real estate firm active in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. Her approach helps turn undervalued properties into strong, high-performing assets.





was selected as the winner. She brought data-driven, community-focused strategies to a real estate firm active in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. Her approach helps turn undervalued properties into strong, high-performing assets. Leading a company that combines emotional personalization with large-scale production, Narek Halstian earned Entrepreneur of the Year (Consumer Goods) for his work with GoGift. Based in Ukraine, the business blends high-volume manufacturing with customized gifts and is now expanding from Europe into the U.S. market.

The jury featured leading voices from five continents - a diverse group of investors, executives, and strategic advisors with decades of experience. The judging process followed published regulations to ensure fairness and transparency. Among the notable experts were Olena Iashchenko, a marketing analyst at Glad Selena Corporation known for her groundbreaking work in data-driven marketing, and Khrystyna Terletska, a widely respected consultant in international business strategy. Alexander Litvin brought over 25 years of expertise in ESG and risk management, while Anna Cherednyk contributed her knowledge as a strategist for scaling growth-stage companies. Viktoriia Golova provided insight into investment and business growth, and Petro Burlachenko applied his expertise in evaluating the financial sustainability of projects. Olga Sokolova offered depth in B2B business development, and Valentyna Petrenko brought experience in corporate governance. The jury also included Anton Olkhovskyi, a tech entrepreneur and startup mentor; Olena Prykhodko, an HR and leadership consultant; Vitalii Skrypka, an engineering manager focused on scalable systems; entrepreneur and business expert Yaroslav Boiko; Olena Shabanova, a strategist in marketing and communications; and Alisa Goliampolska, a specialist in AI-driven marketing and digital automation. Together, this multidisciplinary team ensured a rigorous and forward-looking evaluation process.

"This year's award reflects the pace of global change, where innovation knows no borders," said Dmitry Kotov, founder of Crazy Unicorns and co-organizer of the event. "We're proud to honor businesses that are not only thriving but reshaping industries and improving lives."

The award ceremony was held as part of the broader American Business Expo 2025, which featured two stages - the Main Stage and the Business Stage - and a full-day program of high-level discussions on leadership, technology, and entrepreneurship.

For more information about the American Business Expo and a complete list of award winners, visit https://abcarnival.com or https://abcarnival.com/award.

