Cordel Group has issued a trading update indicating that extended customer decision-making cycles are slowing commercial progress. Sales momentum has recently recovered, but with revenues from recent wins likely to fall largely into FY26. Management now expects FY25 revenues to be in the range of £4.7-5m, versus £6.2m previously. Importantly, the company continues to make good progress in developing the Positive Train Control (PTC) opportunity, with the product on track for launch in July and the recent win with a Class 1 railroad, including a provision for the product. Consequently, we believe Cordel remains well positioned strategically and is building a platform to deliver scalable growth.

