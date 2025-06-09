MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the EV Battery Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest EV Battery Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights that Automotive Cells Company, Ultium Cells, Morrow Batteries, and Sila Nanotechnologies Inc., among the top companies, are actively shaping the future of the EV Battery Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the EV Battery Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Automotive Cells Company (ACC) is a fast-growing startup in the electric vehicle (EV) battery industry, founded in 2020 as a joint venture between Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz, and Saft, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies. The venture combines Saft's deep expertise in battery technology with the automotive strength of its partners to drive innovation in energy storage solutions. In May 2023, ACC inaugurated its first gigafactory in Billy-Berclau/Douvrin, France-an impressive milestone achieved just two and a half years after its inception. The facility is currently in the process of scaling up production, marking a significant step forward in Europe's push for EV battery independence.

a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, is a key player in the electric vehicle (EV) battery sector. It manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery cells for GM's Lithium-Based EV lineup, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, and Buick models. Designed for versatility, these batteries are also being developed to support future applications in sectors such as aerospace and heavy-duty trucking. Morrow Batteries ASA is a battery technology company dedicated to delivering cost-efficient and sustainable lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, energy storage systems, commercial transportation, and the maritime sector. Its product lineup features prismatic LFP and NMC battery cells, engineered for safety, long lifespan, and high energy density.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 30 companies, of which the top 7 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the EV Battery Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Nickel-metal hydride, Solid-state and Other Material Type (Cobalt, lithium, natural graphite, manganese, manganese, manganese, manganese, iron, phosphate, nickel, and other material types like aluminum), and Battery Form (Prismatic, pouch, and cylindrical cells), Propulsion (BEV, PHEV, FCEV, and HEV) and Vehicle Type(passenger car, van/light truck, medium & heavy truck, bus, and off-highway vehicle).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

