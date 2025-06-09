KBRA releases research that examines sovereign credit fundamentals in Europe which, in our view, are underpinned by resilient labour markets, fiscal adaptability, and easing financial conditions. While political fragmentation continues to weigh on policy cohesion-particularly in France, Spain, and the Netherlands-investment is rebounding and early signs of a manufacturing upturn offer support to near-term growth. Energy prices have also moderated and are no longer a core inflation driver, though structural constraints could reassert pressure beyond this monetary cycle. While these risks remain, the region's stability provides a constructive, if cautious, credit backdrop.

Click here to view the report.

