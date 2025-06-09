Anzeige
09.06.2025 17:02 Uhr
RobertsonComm: Headquarterz to Sign Creators to Host Their Own Shows and Move From Social Media to OTT Platforms to Unlock New Income Potential

New Platform Looks to Discover and Sign Creators to Host and get Exclusive Sponsorship Deals and Brand Partnerships

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / For content creators looking to get discovered and even signed, a new social and video streaming platform called Headquarterz launched today providing instant monetization, multiple revenue streams and direct syndication opportunities on major OTT (Over-The-Top) platforms. Creators can now create a Headquarterz channel that can lead to hosting their own shows-whether they have one follower or millions.

Headquarterz main image

Headquarterz main image

Unlike traditional platforms that require high follower counts before monetization, Headquarterz enables creators to start uploading and earning immediately while also providing a pathway to HQZ TV and syndication on Roku, Apple TV, Hulu and others. The Headquarterz platform creates new opportunities for brand sponsorships, premium advertising as well as direct partnerships.

"Headquarterz isn't just another video-sharing platform-it's a launchpad for creators," said Marc Adderly, Co-Founder/CEO. "We've built this platform independently, allowing us to focus entirely on bridging the gap between social and TV to help creators. Now, as we enter our next phase of growth, we're seeking strategic partnerships to scale Headquarterz's impact and expand opportunities for content creators.

Unlike traditional platforms, Headquarterz operates its own ad exchange, ensuring higher ad revenue and direct brand partnerships without relying on third-party networks.

To mark its launch, Headquarterz is rolling out a limited-time "Claim Your Name" campaign at Headquarterz, allowing creators, brands, and influencers to reserve their unique Headquarterz handle early-before the full-scale rollout. Early adopters will receive priority access to monetization tools, promotional opportunities and potential HQZ TV placement.

About Headquarterz

Headquarterz is a next-generation video-sharing platform designed to empower digital creators with instant monetization from Social-to-TV distribution. Built independently and now entering its growth phase, Headquarterz is actively seeking strategic partnerships to scale its impact and drive the future of digital content monetization. For more information, please visit Headquarterz. Available on mobile via the Apple App Store and Google Play-and accessible on tablet and web.

Contact Information

Scott Robertson, APR
Robertson Communications for Headquarterz
scott@robertsoncomm.com
623-224-7343

.

SOURCE: RobertsonComm



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/headquarterz-to-sign-creators-to-host-their-own-shows-and-move-f-1036569

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
