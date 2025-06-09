Anzeige
Montag, 09.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
ACCESS Newswire
09.06.2025 17:02 Uhr
FreedomPath Launches Groundbreaking FreedomLife Platform to Empower Brokers and Transform Life Insurance Access

MONTGOMERY, AL / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / FreedomPath proudly launches FreedomLife, a revolutionary platform empowering brokers to transform lives through life insurance investing. Designed for impact, FreedomLife provides brokers with the tools, resources, and support they need to help individuals and families secure their futures with confidence.

At its core, FreedomLife redefines how life insurance is accessed, understood, and delivered, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions, including:

  • Whole Life

  • Term Life

  • Universal Life

  • Final Expense

  • Many more tailored offerings

FreedomLife is more than just a product suite - it's a movement. By giving brokers access to cutting-edge resources, comprehensive support, and a wide range of customizable insurance products, FreedomLife enables them to become catalysts for positive change within their
networks and communities.

"We're beyond excited for FreedomLife's impact - not just for our brokers, but for the countless families they serve," said Kevin Carroll, Founder of FreedomPath. "This is about legacy, empowerment, and real financial security."

A Game-Changing Opportunity for Brokers

With the launch of FreedomLife, brokers now have the opportunity to step into a game-changing role - one that offers personal growth, professional development, and the ability to make a tangible difference in people's lives. By leveraging this powerful platform, brokers are equipped to provide informed guidance, build lasting client relationships, and offer peace of mind through customized life insurance solutions. FreedomPath believes in the power of people to uplift others. With FreedomLife, brokers can drive their success while empowering others to take control of their financial future

"We can't wait to see the incredible impact our brokers will have through FreedomLife," said Chet Seely, President of FreedomPath. "This platform is more than a launch - it's a turning point."

About FreedomPath

FreedomPath is a purpose-driven financial services organization committed to empowering individuals and business owners through innovative technology driven solutions. With a strong foundation of values and a vision for sustainable impact, FreedomPath is redefining what it means to build and protect wealth.

Contact Information

Alexander Goolsby
Direct of Support Services
support@freedompath.com
(800) 960-7864

SOURCE: FreedomPath



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/freedompath-launches-groundbreaking-freedomlife-platform-to-empower-1036835

