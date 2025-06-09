Anzeige
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
ACCESS Newswire
09.06.2025 17:02 Uhr
Logo Brands Celebrates Grand Opening of New 342,000 Sq. Ft. Warehouse in Spring Hill, Tennessee

Strategic Consolidation Drives Efficiency and Enhanced Customer Fulfillment

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Logo Brands, a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for over 900 colleges and professional teams, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art warehouse in Spring Hill, Tennessee. This expansion marks a major milestone in the company's continued growth and underscores its commitment to operational excellence and customer service.

New Warehouse Image

New Warehouse Image

What began in 1999 as a small family business shipping tailgate chairs from a garage outside Memphis has grown into a nationwide leader in licensed sports lifestyle products. Logo Brands now offers more than 900 product lines across outdoor living, home textiles, recreation, and drinkware.

"Our company's growth has been incredible, and this new facility is both a celebration of that growth and a key step in our future," said Matt McCauley, CEO of Logo Brands. "By consolidating our previous warehouses in Lawrenceburg and Franklin into this central Spring Hill location, we've increased efficiency, reduced freight costs, and created a smoother fulfillment experience for our customers. Now, we can ship all orders from one strategic location, helping us serve our partners faster and better than ever before."

Located at 845 Beechcroft Road in Spring Hill, the 342,000-square-foot warehouse is outfitted with advanced inventory management systems and designed to optimize logistics and distribution. With its headquarters in Franklin and warehouse in Spring Hill, Logo Brands now employs nearly 250 families in Williamson County-strengthening its commitment to the local community while building for the future.

The facility also embraces sustainable practices, aligning with the company's dedication to responsible innovation and environmental stewardship.

For more information about Logo Brands, visit LogoBrands.com or contact the company at (615) 261-2100.

Contact Information

Rachel Schmucker
Marketing and Communications Manager
rachel@logobrands.com

.

SOURCE: Logo Brands



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/logo-brands-celebrates-grand-opening-of-new-342-000-sq.-ft.-wareho-1036850

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
