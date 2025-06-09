Match Awards: Final Days: MatchAwards MAPU Token Free Community Distribution Ends Soon

Compliance Audit Nearing Completion-Community Airdrop Could Launch as early as the second week in June.

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / MatchAwards announced today that time is running out for its unprecedented free community distribution of MAPU tokens. With the token compliance and security audit nearing completion, the company's massive community airdrop could launch as early as this Friday or as late as next Wednesday-making immediate registration critical for early adopters.

Last Call for Early Adopter Benefits

The community distribution and discounted pre-sale, available at MatchAwards.com/MAPU, represents MatchAwards' commitment to building a genuine user-driven ecosystem. Unlike many cryptocurrency launches that favor pump and dump scenarios, the MAPU token initiative prioritizes platform users long term interests, and community members.

"We're leaning forward to provide early adopters with meaningful utility-based participation," said Clarence E. Briggs, CEO of MatchAwards. "This isn't about mere speculation-it's about rewarding the people who will actually use our platform to grow their businesses."

One Community Airdrop, Limited Window

The distribution model is straightforward: MatchAwards will conduct a community airdrop as soon as the compliance and security audit is complete. This single distribution event means there's no second chance-participants must register now to be included.

What Early Participants Receive

Individual who registers at MatchAwards.com/MAPU-whether an existing MatchAwards platform member, or new to the platform is eligible to receive based on first come first served limited offer:

Free MAPU Token Airdrop : Distributed during the community airdrop event.

50% Presale Access Option : Opportunity to purchase additional tokens at 50% discount for a limited time when tokens go live on the mainnet based on available supply.

Priority Status: First access to discounted tokens before public launch.

Simple One-Step Registration

The registration process requires only three pieces of information:

Name

Email address

Wallet address

The entire process takes less than two minutes, and participants are not committing to purchase anything-they're simply securing their spot for the free airdrop and the option to access the 50% discount when tokens become available.

Security-First Approach

The timing of the airdrop depends entirely on the completion of MatchAwards' comprehensive compliance and security audit. This thorough review ensures that all token distribution mechanisms meet the highest compliance and security standards before launch.

"Security comes first, but that means the window for registration is a little unpredictable," said Mike Noble, COO. "The audit could finish Friday, or it could be next Wednesday. That's why immediate registration is crucial."

Building Toward Major Exchange Launch

This community distribution sets the foundation for MAPU's Initial Token Offering/Initial Listing (ITO) scheduled for late June. The exchange launch will mark MAPU's transition from community distribution to Exchange trading.

Registration Deadline Approaching

The company emphasizes that once the security & compliance audit is complete and the airdrop begins, registration will close. Interested participants must register immediately at MatchAwards.com/MAPU to secure their position.

About MatchAwards

MatchAwards operates an AI-powered platform connecting businesses with government contracts, grants, and funding opportunities. The MAPU token represents the company's entry into productivity-based cryptocurrency, where token value correlates with real economic activity on the platform. Visit MatchAwards.com.

Registration Link: MatchAwards.com/MAPU

