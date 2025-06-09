Estimating Edge Answers Your Biggest Construction Estimating Questions

BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Estimating Edge, provider of the leading takeoff and estimating software, The EDGE®, and a part of the Foundation Software business portfolio, addresses the most common questions and challenges contractors face in the complex world of construction estimating.

With rising material costs across different trades - concrete prices alone increased from 10.3% in 2022 to 11.2% in 2023 - accurate estimating has become critical for project success and profitability.

Yet many construction professionals struggle with common estimating pitfalls, including labor cost inaccuracies, outdated material pricing, missing overhead costs and time-consuming manual calculations.

Understanding these challenges is the first step toward more profitable projects. Common construction estimating questions cover everything from material cost fluctuations to labor productivity factors, overhead allocation methods, and technology integration strategies.

Estimating Edge's FAQ guide cover questions that include:

Trade-specific pricing databases and their accuracy

Automated takeoff capabilities and time savings

Labor calculation methodologies for precise estimates

Cloud-based solutions for mobile project access

The guide will also offer some insights into Estimating Edge's bidding software, The EDGE - an all-in-one takeoff and estimating solution designed for the acoustical, concrete, drywall, EIFS, fireproofing, flooring, painting, roofing, wall panels and waterproofing trades.

Ready to dive deeper into construction estimating best practices? Check out the article "Construction Estimating: Common Questions" for detailed insights and practical solutions.

