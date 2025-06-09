Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W9Z9 | ISIN: SE0003917798 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DG
Frankfurt
09.06.25 | 08:17
0,393 Euro
+0,36 % +0,001
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIVERS SEMICONDUCTORS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIVERS SEMICONDUCTORS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3870,40818:37
0,3920,40418:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2025 16:00 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sivers Semiconductors AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) on 9 June 2025

The Extraordinary General Meeting in Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) (the "Company") has been held on 9 June 2025 and in particular the following decision were resolved.

Approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on a directed new issue of warrants

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 15 May 2025 regarding a new issue of up to 3,318,029 warrants. By way of deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the warrants shall be subscribed for solely by Century Bank. The rationale for deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights is to issue warrants within the scope of the Company's debt financing.

The warrants may be exercised for subscription of shares from and including the date on which the warrants are registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office until 9 May 2030. Each warrant entitles its holder to subscribe for one (1) new ordinary share in the Company, with a quota value of SEK 0.50 per share, at a subscription price per share of SEK 4.53. Upon full exercise of the warrants for subscription of new shares, the share capital shall increase by SEK 1,659,014.50.

For more information, please contact:
Vickram Vathulya, CEO, Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ)
Email: ir@sivers-semiconductors.com
Tel: +46 (0)8 703 68 00

About Sivers Semiconductors
We are Critical Enablers of a Greener Data Economy with Energy Efficient Photonics & Wireless Solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Data Centers, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. Visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.