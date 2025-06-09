Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.: Ascent Solar Technologies Achieves Record New Efficiency of 15.7% at Production Scale for its CIGS Solar Technology

THORNTON, Colo., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies, (Nasdaq: ASTI) ("Ascent" or the "Company"), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacture of featherweight, flexible, and durable CIGS thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced that its thin-film CIGS technology reached record efficiency at 15.7% (AM0) at production scale. This achievement aligns with the Company's previously announced 2025 strategy which aimed to continue improving upon its thin-film PV's material quality, technological efficiency and production design optimization to increase the applicability of the technology in the space market.

Using the Titan, a module approximately one square foot in size, Ascent can now produce a formidable 15.7 watts in power per unit. These modules are approximately 0.03mm in thickness and just over eight grams in weight, possess an impressive power density of 1960W/kg before encapsulation.

Ascent's engineering and production teams have consistently achieved increases in device efficiency and overall performance since September 2023. In the last 18 months, Ascent has reached significant milestones in efficiency testing, with the latest achievement of 15.7% representing a significant increase from Q1 2024:

Q3 2023: 11.6 watts

11.6 watts Q4 2023: 13.3 watts

13.3 watts Q1 2024: 14.0 watts

14.0 watts Q2 2025: 15.7 watts

(Note: Power generation figures reflect STC conditions and AM0)

"These continued efficiency improvements for our CIGS arrays are the direct result of our U.S.-based manufacturing team's tireless focus on process improvement and advanced device engineering," said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies. "The jump in device efficiency we've experienced over the past two years has dramatically enhanced our technology's readiness for the space market, positioning it as an ideal solar material choice for satellite power systems and other spacecraft."

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience matter. Ascent's photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar's research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado. To learn more, visit https://www.ascentsolar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

