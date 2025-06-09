Snail, Inc.: Snail Games Launches Annual Steam Publisher Sale Event with Record Discounts and New Content Updates

CULVER CITY, Calif., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or the "Company"), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, is hosting its annual Publisher Sale on Steam, marking one of its most impactful revenue-driving windows of the year. With deep discounts across its publishing portfolio and several anticipated titles previewing during Steam Next Fest, the event underscores Snail's continued growth and momentum to drive player acquisition across its game portfolio.

Snail Games' Steam Publisher Sale event continues to be a major driver of revenue and user acquisition, driving daily unit sales to 1.6x the average of non-promotional periods during last year's event. Snail Games aims to exceed this figure, offering the highest discounts to date on key titles, and a more robust portfolio including recent launches and content updates. These sale windows not only generate short-term revenue growth opportunities but more importantly serve as high-impact discovery opportunities for back catalog titles, early access games, and new releases to build the foundation for long-term player engagement and sustained monetization.

Historically High Discount



Bellwright sees its highest discount since its early access launch at 20% off on Steam during the Publisher Sale, as Snail Games aims to drive player acquisition ahead of upcoming content drops, including an exclusive Mod Kit available now on the Epic Games Store.

Fan Favorites & Content Updates



ARK Franchise Bundle - ARK: Survival Evolved, ARK: Survival Ascended, PixARK and ARK Park are leveraging franchise equity to drive user acquisition and conversion with 20% off the already discounted titles.

PixARK - The voxel-based survival and creature-taming title is available at 57% off and included in the ARK Franchise Bundle.

West Hunt - Multiplayer social deduction title West Hunt is 50% off, sustaining long-tail engagement since its launch in 2023 through strong community activity and creator-led discoverability.

The Cecil: A Journey Beyond - Psychological horror title, inspired by the real-life Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles, is 15% off and features a new update.

Chasmal Fear - Sci-fi horror FPS Chasmal Fear is 15% off, with a massive update that addresses player feedback to expand its player base and strengthen retention.

Survivor Mercs - Extraction roguelite Survivor Mercs is 38% off with a playable demo available, pushing for early access growth and feedback-driven development.

Highlighted Upcoming Titles

Robots at Midnight - Action RPG Robots at Midnight, launching on June 19, 2025, is now available to Wishlist on Steam and for pre-order on Xbox, building early audience momentum.

Echoes of Elysium - Airship survival RPG Echoes of Elysium is highlighted in the Snail Games "Wishlist Now" section and debuts its first public demo ahead of Steam Next Fest, targeting Wishlist growth and early player onboarding.

Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship - Tower defense-on-wheels roguelite, Zombie Rollerz is participating in Steam Next Fest with a live demo available now, anchoring its visibility ahead of release.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, the Publisher Sale on Steam being one of the Company's most impactful revenue-driving windows of the year and a major driver of revenue and user acquisition for the Company and that these sale windows not only generate short-term revenue growth opportunities, but more importantly serve as high-impact discovery opportunities for back catalog titles, early access games, and new releases to build the foundation for long-term player engagement and sustained monetization. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on March 26, 2025 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, including the Company's Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.