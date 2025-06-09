Anzeige
Montag, 09.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: A40UCM | ISIN: US15130G8814 | Ticker-Symbol: C422
NASDAQ
09.06.25 | 17:06
0,940 US-Dollar
+2,20 % +0,020
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Cemtrex Inc.: Cemtrex Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Stockholders' Equity Requirement

Hauppauge, NY, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP), an advanced security technology and industrial services company, today announced that it has received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum stockholders' equity requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). The Company's security will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Cemtrex previously received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department on February 21, 2025, notifying the Company that, because the stockholders' equity for the Company was below the minimum required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).

Based on the Company's Form 10-Q filed on May 15, 2025, evidencing stockholders' equity of $6,403,022, Nasdaq has determined that the Company complies with the Minimum Stockholder's Equity Requirement and this matter is now closed.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.

For more information visit www.cemtrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.


