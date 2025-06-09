Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09
9 June 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 124,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 761.309p. The highest price paid per share was 765.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 756.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0160% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 532,220,968 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 776,019,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
2122
763.200
16:13:49
799
763.200
16:11:01
587
762.800
16:09:13
128
762.800
16:09:13
808
764.000
16:08:00
544
764.000
16:08:00
142
764.200
16:07:58
217
764.000
16:07:47
145
764.200
16:05:16
482
764.200
16:05:16
199
764.200
16:05:15
41
764.200
16:05:15
384
763.800
16:04:54
351
763.800
16:04:54
351
763.800
16:04:54
351
763.800
16:03:54
113
763.800
16:03:54
351
763.800
16:03:54
108
763.800
16:03:54
32
763.800
16:03:54
978
763.800
16:02:23
901
764.400
16:02:19
951
764.600
16:01:25
819
764.800
16:00:46
394
764.400
15:59:04
293
764.400
15:59:04
100
764.400
15:59:04
742
764.200
15:59:04
150
764.400
15:59:03
850
764.400
15:55:10
696
764.800
15:55:10
734
765.000
15:55:04
111
765.000
15:55:04
104
765.000
15:55:04
111
765.000
15:55:04
108
765.000
15:54:04
99
765.000
15:54:03
813
764.200
15:47:55
862
764.600
15:47:03
749
764.600
15:47:03
78
764.400
15:43:23
665
764.400
15:43:23
163
763.000
15:40:23
1
763.400
15:40:23
860
763.400
15:40:23
856
762.600
15:35:42
733
763.000
15:35:04
36
763.000
15:35:04
794
763.000
15:32:38
796
763.000
15:32:38
1030
763.200
15:32:30
394
762.400
15:30:02
162
762.400
15:30:02
839
762.400
15:27:02
144
762.400
15:27:02
125
762.400
15:27:02
760
762.400
15:27:02
730
762.400
15:27:02
165
762.200
15:23:55
338
762.200
15:23:55
754
762.200
15:20:55
7
761.800
15:17:05
156
761.800
15:17:05
581
761.800
15:15:39
428
761.000
15:14:47
291
761.000
15:14:47
705
761.400
15:14:47
1037
761.400
15:13:29
857
761.600
15:13:14
1358
761.600
15:13:14
491
761.600
15:11:49
166
761.600
15:11:12
132
761.600
15:11:12
789
761.600
15:08:51
293
761.800
15:08:43
112
761.800
15:08:43
540
761.600
15:06:23
159
761.600
15:06:23
710
761.800
15:01:50
74
761.800
15:01:50
39
762.200
15:01:14
293
762.200
15:01:03
550
762.200
15:01:03
866
762.400
15:01:03
706
762.400
15:01:03
1279
762.400
15:00:23
1617
762.400
15:00:23
181
762.400
15:00:23
30
761.000
14:54:36
140
761.000
14:54:36
1018
761.000
14:52:36
541
760.400
14:51:15
721
760.600
14:49:40
867
760.600
14:48:56
752
760.800
14:47:44
780
760.800
14:47:44
803
761.000
14:47:12
766
760.200
14:42:32
842
760.200
14:40:09
842
760.400
14:40:08
696
760.200
14:36:40
748
760.200
14:34:34
873
760.400
14:34:30
701
760.600
14:34:14
323
760.600
14:34:14
857
758.400
14:29:15
702
758.600
14:29:14
621
757.800
14:28:45
490
758.000
14:28:40
184
758.000
14:28:40
749
758.000
14:28:40
685
758.000
14:28:40
35
758.000
14:28:40
725
758.000
14:28:40
848
757.800
14:19:29
702
758.000
14:18:10
792
758.200
14:16:33
821
758.600
14:14:22
715
758.600
14:14:22
271
758.200
14:03:22
236
758.200
14:01:58
190
758.200
14:01:48
100
758.200
14:01:48
329
758.200
14:01:48
306
758.200
14:01:48
373
758.200
13:55:47
439
758.200
13:55:47
860
758.400
13:55:00
1179
758.600
13:54:30
102
758.800
13:53:43
96
758.800
13:53:43
109
758.800
13:53:43
801
760.000
13:42:46
541
760.800
13:40:35
293
760.800
13:40:35
851
760.800
13:40:35
412
761.000
13:38:31
442
761.000
13:38:31
815
761.000
13:34:24
777
761.000
13:30:36
109
761.200
13:30:20
703
761.200
13:30:20
752
761.200
13:28:56
57
761.000
13:22:18
792
761.000
13:22:18
736
761.000
13:22:18
399
761.400
13:15:06
269
761.400
13:15:06
181
761.400
13:15:06
803
761.600
13:15:06
762
761.800
13:08:46
812
761.800
13:08:46
721
761.800
13:03:59
756
761.000
12:54:37
869
761.400
12:51:00
722
761.600
12:48:28
857
762.000
12:42:44
728
762.200
12:36:46
26
762.400
12:31:47
677
762.400
12:31:47
13
762.400
12:31:47
555
762.600
12:30:29
195
762.600
12:30:29
868
761.800
12:17:15
744
762.000
12:11:59
672
762.000
12:06:23
115
762.000
12:06:23
843
760.800
11:47:06
240
761.000
11:44:48
485
761.000
11:44:48
744
761.200
11:44:05
149
761.000
11:36:12
653
761.000
11:36:12
775
761.200
11:36:03
712
761.400
11:29:51
764
761.800
11:23:49
761
760.800
11:13:00
849
761.400
11:06:51
820
760.800
10:58:18
748
760.800
10:58:18
871
761.200
10:57:51
768
761.600
10:55:12
825
761.600
10:49:01
739
761.800
10:46:09
676
761.800
10:44:56
181
761.800
10:44:56
833
762.000
10:44:56
809
761.800
10:31:14
5
761.800
10:28:53
845
761.000
10:22:18
336
761.400
10:22:00
584
761.400
10:22:00
781
760.600
10:07:46
767
760.800
10:07:17
760
760.400
09:58:20
550
760.400
09:52:34
206
760.400
09:52:34
12
760.400
09:52:34
772
760.400
09:52:34
747
760.400
09:51:56
1652
760.400
09:51:56
47
759.400
09:48:08
293
759.400
09:48:08
80
759.400
09:48:08
437
759.400
09:48:08
822
759.600
09:48:08
723
759.800
09:44:03
442
759.200
09:33:09
354
759.200
09:33:09
730
759.800
09:30:21
852
759.800
09:19:23
823
759.200
09:16:37
772
760.000
09:16:31
775
760.800
09:16:19
766
760.800
09:00:37
748
761.400
08:47:39
729
759.800
08:38:35
846
760.000
08:28:56
849
758.400
08:18:09
5
758.400
08:18:09
794
757.600
08:08:11
710
759.400
08:06:17
697
756.400
08:01:41