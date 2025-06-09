Anzeige
Montag, 09.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
09.06.25 | 17:00
9,200 Euro
+2,22 % +0,200
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
9,1009,15017:51
PR Newswire
09.06.2025 17:54 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 09

9 June 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 124,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 761.309p. The highest price paid per share was 765.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 756.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0160% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 532,220,968 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 776,019,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

2122

763.200

16:13:49

799

763.200

16:11:01

587

762.800

16:09:13

128

762.800

16:09:13

808

764.000

16:08:00

544

764.000

16:08:00

142

764.200

16:07:58

217

764.000

16:07:47

145

764.200

16:05:16

482

764.200

16:05:16

199

764.200

16:05:15

41

764.200

16:05:15

384

763.800

16:04:54

351

763.800

16:04:54

351

763.800

16:04:54

351

763.800

16:03:54

113

763.800

16:03:54

351

763.800

16:03:54

108

763.800

16:03:54

32

763.800

16:03:54

978

763.800

16:02:23

901

764.400

16:02:19

951

764.600

16:01:25

819

764.800

16:00:46

394

764.400

15:59:04

293

764.400

15:59:04

100

764.400

15:59:04

742

764.200

15:59:04

150

764.400

15:59:03

850

764.400

15:55:10

696

764.800

15:55:10

734

765.000

15:55:04

111

765.000

15:55:04

104

765.000

15:55:04

111

765.000

15:55:04

108

765.000

15:54:04

99

765.000

15:54:03

813

764.200

15:47:55

862

764.600

15:47:03

749

764.600

15:47:03

78

764.400

15:43:23

665

764.400

15:43:23

163

763.000

15:40:23

1

763.400

15:40:23

860

763.400

15:40:23

856

762.600

15:35:42

733

763.000

15:35:04

36

763.000

15:35:04

794

763.000

15:32:38

796

763.000

15:32:38

1030

763.200

15:32:30

394

762.400

15:30:02

162

762.400

15:30:02

839

762.400

15:27:02

144

762.400

15:27:02

125

762.400

15:27:02

760

762.400

15:27:02

730

762.400

15:27:02

165

762.200

15:23:55

338

762.200

15:23:55

754

762.200

15:20:55

7

761.800

15:17:05

156

761.800

15:17:05

581

761.800

15:15:39

428

761.000

15:14:47

291

761.000

15:14:47

705

761.400

15:14:47

1037

761.400

15:13:29

857

761.600

15:13:14

1358

761.600

15:13:14

491

761.600

15:11:49

166

761.600

15:11:12

132

761.600

15:11:12

789

761.600

15:08:51

293

761.800

15:08:43

112

761.800

15:08:43

540

761.600

15:06:23

159

761.600

15:06:23

710

761.800

15:01:50

74

761.800

15:01:50

39

762.200

15:01:14

293

762.200

15:01:03

550

762.200

15:01:03

866

762.400

15:01:03

706

762.400

15:01:03

1279

762.400

15:00:23

1617

762.400

15:00:23

181

762.400

15:00:23

30

761.000

14:54:36

140

761.000

14:54:36

1018

761.000

14:52:36

541

760.400

14:51:15

721

760.600

14:49:40

867

760.600

14:48:56

752

760.800

14:47:44

780

760.800

14:47:44

803

761.000

14:47:12

766

760.200

14:42:32

842

760.200

14:40:09

842

760.400

14:40:08

696

760.200

14:36:40

748

760.200

14:34:34

873

760.400

14:34:30

701

760.600

14:34:14

323

760.600

14:34:14

857

758.400

14:29:15

702

758.600

14:29:14

621

757.800

14:28:45

490

758.000

14:28:40

184

758.000

14:28:40

749

758.000

14:28:40

685

758.000

14:28:40

35

758.000

14:28:40

725

758.000

14:28:40

848

757.800

14:19:29

702

758.000

14:18:10

792

758.200

14:16:33

821

758.600

14:14:22

715

758.600

14:14:22

271

758.200

14:03:22

236

758.200

14:01:58

190

758.200

14:01:48

100

758.200

14:01:48

329

758.200

14:01:48

306

758.200

14:01:48

373

758.200

13:55:47

439

758.200

13:55:47

860

758.400

13:55:00

1179

758.600

13:54:30

102

758.800

13:53:43

96

758.800

13:53:43

109

758.800

13:53:43

801

760.000

13:42:46

541

760.800

13:40:35

293

760.800

13:40:35

851

760.800

13:40:35

412

761.000

13:38:31

442

761.000

13:38:31

815

761.000

13:34:24

777

761.000

13:30:36

109

761.200

13:30:20

703

761.200

13:30:20

752

761.200

13:28:56

57

761.000

13:22:18

792

761.000

13:22:18

736

761.000

13:22:18

399

761.400

13:15:06

269

761.400

13:15:06

181

761.400

13:15:06

803

761.600

13:15:06

762

761.800

13:08:46

812

761.800

13:08:46

721

761.800

13:03:59

756

761.000

12:54:37

869

761.400

12:51:00

722

761.600

12:48:28

857

762.000

12:42:44

728

762.200

12:36:46

26

762.400

12:31:47

677

762.400

12:31:47

13

762.400

12:31:47

555

762.600

12:30:29

195

762.600

12:30:29

868

761.800

12:17:15

744

762.000

12:11:59

672

762.000

12:06:23

115

762.000

12:06:23

843

760.800

11:47:06

240

761.000

11:44:48

485

761.000

11:44:48

744

761.200

11:44:05

149

761.000

11:36:12

653

761.000

11:36:12

775

761.200

11:36:03

712

761.400

11:29:51

764

761.800

11:23:49

761

760.800

11:13:00

849

761.400

11:06:51

820

760.800

10:58:18

748

760.800

10:58:18

871

761.200

10:57:51

768

761.600

10:55:12

825

761.600

10:49:01

739

761.800

10:46:09

676

761.800

10:44:56

181

761.800

10:44:56

833

762.000

10:44:56

809

761.800

10:31:14

5

761.800

10:28:53

845

761.000

10:22:18

336

761.400

10:22:00

584

761.400

10:22:00

781

760.600

10:07:46

767

760.800

10:07:17

760

760.400

09:58:20

550

760.400

09:52:34

206

760.400

09:52:34

12

760.400

09:52:34

772

760.400

09:52:34

747

760.400

09:51:56

1652

760.400

09:51:56

47

759.400

09:48:08

293

759.400

09:48:08

80

759.400

09:48:08

437

759.400

09:48:08

822

759.600

09:48:08

723

759.800

09:44:03

442

759.200

09:33:09

354

759.200

09:33:09

730

759.800

09:30:21

852

759.800

09:19:23

823

759.200

09:16:37

772

760.000

09:16:31

775

760.800

09:16:19

766

760.800

09:00:37

748

761.400

08:47:39

729

759.800

08:38:35

846

760.000

08:28:56

849

758.400

08:18:09

5

758.400

08:18:09

794

757.600

08:08:11

710

759.400

08:06:17

697

756.400

08:01:41


© 2025 PR Newswire
