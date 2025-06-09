The Michaels Organization Announces Financial Closing on Innovative Fort Irwin Apartments Project

First-of-its-kind privatized barracks development will deliver resort-style living for unaccompanied service members

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / The Michaels Organization , a national leader in residential real estate, announced today the financial closing on the innovative Fort Irwin Apartments project, a groundbreaking development that will transform military housing for unaccompanied service members at the U.S. Army's Fort Irwin installation in California.

Michaels, which has been a private sector military housing partner for the Defense Department since 2004, was selected by the Army for this first-of-its-kind development, which will serve as a pilot of junior unaccompanied single-soldier housing for the future.

Fort Irwin Apartments will combine elements of military housing and student living to create a resort-style residential experience for single and junior-ranking service members. This project is part of a larger initiative by the military and Michaels to enhance the quality of life for military personnel and is seen as an important recruitment tool for the next generation of military personnel.

"This pioneering project represents our commitment to lifting the lives of those who serve our country by providing them with high-quality housing options that meet their unique needs," said Mark Morgan, CEO of The Michaels Organization. "Fort Irwin Apartments demonstrates our innovative approach to military housing, bringing modern amenities and living spaces to unaccompanied service members who deserve nothing less."

Fort Irwin Apartments will offer 276 modern apartment units designed specifically for unaccompanied service members. The community will feature two-bedroom, two-bathroom units with shared kitchens and amenities more commonly found in student housing, including a pool and community lounges. Inside, the units feature spacious, well-lit living and dining areas, complemented by high-quality finishes.

Urban Practice , a leading architecture, planning and interior design firm that has partnered with The Michaels Organization on several previous developments, designed Fort Irwin Apartments. Known for their expertise in student, affordable, and military housing, Urban Practice is deeply committed to sustainability and to creating communities that enhance the resident experience.

"Fostering a sense of community and reducing isolation through site and building design was key," said Christina Davis, principal with Urban Practice. "For instance, we have created shared green spaces that will be natural gathering spots that encourage interaction and relationship building. Connectivity is prioritized with pedestrian-friendly pathways to further promote social engagement. Additionally, sustainability, water conservation, and the use of durable building materials were critical design objectives for Fort Irwin Apartments," Davis said.

Demolition of the site began in May 2025 and construction is scheduled to begin in September 2025, with CBG Building Company serving as the general contractor. The project builds on Michaels' experience with its successful Pacific Beacon development in the U.S. Navy portfolio, incorporating lessons learned while adapting to Fort Irwin's desert environment.

"Fort Irwin Apartments represents a significant evolution in military housing," said Erik Roberson, Executive Vice President of Investment Management at The Michaels Organization. "By applying our expertise from both military and student housing sectors, we're creating living spaces that enhance quality of life and better serve today's military personnel, while honoring our commitment to prioritizing both current and future service members on our installations."

Levine Staller served as the project counsel for the financial closing, Ballard Spahr served as bond counsel, and Stifel served as the bond underwriter.

In March 2024, Michaels announced a $500 million development initiative across its military housing portfolio, which includes new construction and renovations at multiple Army installations including Fort Belvoir, Fort Benning, Fort Leavenworth, and others.

The financial closing occurred on June 5th. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Fort Irwin groundbreaking ceremony is expected to take place in September 2025.

