Yonex Welcomes LaNiece Douglas as President of YONEX CORPORATION

Industry Veteran to Drive Yonex's "Head-to-Toe" Strategy and Strengthen Market Presence

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Yonex Co., Ltd. proudly announces LaNiece Douglas as President of YONEX CORPORATION (North America), effective June 9, 2025. A proven leader in retail and merchandising within the sports apparel industry, Douglas brings expertise in strategic planning, store operations, digital transformation, performance optimization, and team development. Her visionary approach to brand building and track record of driving business turnarounds makes her the ideal leader to propel Yonex's ambitious U.S. growth strategy.

Douglas joins Yonex from adidas, where she served as Vice President and Head of U.S. Retail since 2020. As a key member of adidas' North American senior leadership team, she spearheaded retail operations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, overseeing store operations, real estate, construction, strategy, and talent management. Her leadership was instrumental in steering adidas to profitability post-COVID, with a focus on customer experience and team culture, cementing her reputation as a transformative force in the sporting goods industry.

"We are excited to welcome LaNiece as a new member of team Yonex. Her appointment marks a pivotal moment for Yonex as we accelerate our growth in the U.S.," said Alyssa Yoneyama, President of Yonex Co., Ltd. "She brings not only deep industry knowledge but also a genuine passion for connecting with athletes and sports fans. As we move forward with our Global Growth Strategy (GGS), her expertise in retail and apparel, combined with her ability to forge strong consumer and partner relationships, positions her to lead our 'Head-to-Toe' strategy and help more people discover the quality and performance that define Yonex products. We look forward to working together to inspire and serve our growing U.S. community."

As the U.S. tennis market continues to grow, more players are turning to Yonex for the quality, performance, and innovation that define its racquets, strings, and gear. The recent launch of Yonex's U.S. e-commerce platform in April reflects its commitment to making products more accessible and creating customer engagement.



Moving forward, Yonex is intensifying its "Head-to-Toe" vision - offering racquets, strings, shoes, apparel, balls, and accessories - to deliver a seamless, performance-driven experience for athletes. The company is also prioritizing deeper connections across all touchpoints, from direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels to retail partnerships and wholesale networks, to make its products more accessible and foster lasting relationships with customers.

"I am incredibly excited to join the Yonex team and lead the U.S. business into its next chapter of growth," said Douglas. "The brand's incredible heritage, athlete legacy and commitment to excellence provide a powerful foundation. I look forward to partnering with the passionate and talented teams - both in the U.S. and across the globe - to build on this momentum and win together."

As a global sporting goods company, Yonex remains steadfast in its mission to deliver world-class products that empower athletes. "LaNiece's leadership, coupled with her commitment to fostering an inclusive and innovative culture, will elevate our team and deepen our engagement with athletes, partners, and consumers across the U.S.," Yoneyama added. "Her thoughtful, people-first approach will help us grow our presence while staying true to our values."

About Yonex

Yonex is a Japan-based sporting goods brand dedicated to supporting athletes through innovation and craftsmanship. With products spanning badminton, tennis, golf, snowboarding, and road bikes, Yonex offers an integrated lineup - including apparel, shoes, and accessories - to enrich every sporting experience. Founded in 1946, Yonex has grown from a small woodworking shop in the countryside town of Niigata, Japan, to a craft and innovation-driven company headquartered in Tokyo, supporting the athletic performance of everyday athletes and world-class athletes alike. As Yonex moves forward, we remain committed to our mission: Bring the world together by deepening people's connection to sport and to each other, all in pursuit of our purpose: Craft a better future with unique innovations.

For further information, please visit: https://www.us.yonex.com

Contact:

Lena Yoneyama

Email: support@mail.yonex.com

SOURCE: Yonex Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/yonex-welcomes-laniece-douglas-as-president-of-yonex-corporation-n-1036650