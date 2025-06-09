Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts: Bahia Principe Celebrates 30 Years of All-Inclusive Hospitality With a Vision for the Future

A Milestone Honoring Legacy, Innovation, and a Renewed Commitment to Regenerative Tourism

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts marked its 30th anniversary with a landmark celebration during the opening night of the Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange (DATE) 2025 at Bahia Principe Bávaro Resort. The evening brought together tour operators, industry leaders, collaborators, media, and distinguished guests-including ASONAHORES President Juan Bancalari-to commemorate three decades of excellence.

Themed "Evolution," the gala blended innovation, tradition, and emotion through live music, cultural performances, a digital AI host named Eve, and a moving appearance by the Dominican National Symphony Orchestra. The event paid tribute to the brand's transformation and future-forward vision.

Founded in 1995 with a single property in Río San Juan, Dominican Republic, Bahia Principe now operates 22 resorts with nearly 12,000 rooms across the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica, and Spain. As part of Grupo Piñero, a family-owned Spanish tourism group celebrating its own 50th anniversary, the brand remains committed to sustainability and cultural authenticity.

In 2024, Bahia Principe entered a strategic alliance with Hyatt Hotels Corporation, integrating its 22 resorts into Hyatt's Inclusive Collection. The move expanded Hyatt's global all-inclusive portfolio by 30%, and granted World of Hyatt members access to Bahia Principe's award-winning destinations.

"For 30 years, each step of our journey has been fueled by passion, evolution, and purpose," said Julio Pérez, CEO of Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts. "Our alliance with Hyatt is a milestone in our international expansion and reflects our commitment to delivering responsible and emotional experiences."

The anniversary also underscored Bahia Principe's impact on sustainability. Over 97% of its purchases in the Dominican Republic are sourced locally, fostering economic growth and job creation. More than 100,000 guests have returned to Bahia Principe properties at least five times, a testament to the brand's personalized service.

Through its Eco Bahia Foundation and the "Somos Ecoístas" program, the company promotes regenerative tourism and environmental stewardship in alignment with Grupo Piñero's 2022-2030 ESG Strategic Plan.

With four brand segments-Luxury, Grand, Fantasia, and Sunlight-Bahia Principe continues to cater to a wide range of travelers, embracing innovation while honoring the emotional connections built over the past three decades.

About Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts

Celebrating 30 years of hospitality excellence, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts has established itself as a benchmark in the all-inclusive resort industry, with 22 properties in the Caribbean and Spain. The brand is now part of a strategic alliance between Hyatt and Grupo Piñero, strengthening its position in the sector and expanding opportunities for travelers through Hyatt's Inclusive Collection. This collaboration allows Bahia Principe to reach more people and offer World of Hyatt members new ways to enjoy its renowned hospitality in destinations such as the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica, and Spain, including the exclusive Cayo Levantado Resort in the Dominican Republic. For more information on Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.bahia-principe.com.

