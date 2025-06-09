US residential solar lender Mosaic has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid rising interest rates and policy uncertainty, joining a wave of financial distress sweeping the sector. The company, which backed more than $15 billion in home energy loans, will pursue a court-approved restructuring backed by existing lenders. From pv magazine USA Residential solar loan provider Mosaic announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Founded in 2010, the company funded over $15 billion in loans to date, supporting over 500,000 households financing solar, battery storage and other home energy products. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...