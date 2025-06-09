Larsen & Toubro has won a contract from JSW Energy to carry out civil works for the 1. 5 GW Bhavali pumped storage project in India, as the nation scales up long-duration renewable energy storage. The project is part of JSW Energy's push to add 6 GW of pumped hydro capacity by 2030. From pv magazine India Larsen & Toubro said its heavy civil infrastructure business secured an order from JSW Energy to execute civil works for the Bhavali pumped storage project in Maharashtra, India. The 1. 5 GW project, located across the Nashik and Thane districts, will include several smaller generating units. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...