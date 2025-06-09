Incremental green financing will drive continued, sustainable developments across the refinanced portfolio

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced it has raised €640 million in securitized term notes, marking the first-ever euro-based securitization of data center assets in Continental Europe. The transaction includes an additional €80 million in unfunded Variable Funding Notes. The Class A-2 Notes are rated A-, and the Class B Notes are rated BBB- by Standard Poor's and Scope Ratings. This transaction follows Vantage's success last year with the first-ever EMEA data center ABS completed in British pound sterling.

Pictured is BER11, part of Vantage's first Berlin campus located in Brandenburg Park.

The notes will be used to refinance four data centers in Germany, two in Offenbach, Frankfurt, and two in Berlin, all of which are fully leased to hyperscale customers. The refinancing is part of Vantage's wider efforts to further expand its presence in the EMEA region and accelerate time to market to meet mounting demand for AI and cloud capacity. Surplus funds will be allocated toward capital expenditures and broader corporate initiatives. The notes have an anticipated five-year repayment date.

"The issuance of the first euro-denominated ABS in the data center sector marks a significant milestone in digital infrastructure financing. Having previously issued the first data center ABS in both North America and EMEA (sterling-denominated), Vantage continues to showcase our innovative approach to capital markets and our ability to unlock new funding vehicles to fuel our global expansion," said Rich Cosgray, senior vice president, global capital markets for Vantage Data Centers.

Vantage was represented by Clifford Chance LLP, and the transaction was led by Barclays and Deutsche Bank as active Joint Lead Managers. The transaction was supported by ING and Natixis as Joint Lead Managers and ABN Amro, Banco De Sabadell, SMBC and Societe Generale as Co-Managers.

Barclays acted as Sole Structuring Advisor and Sole Green Structuring Advisor, and the transaction achieved a Green Bond designation via a Second-Party Opinion (SPO) from Morningstar Sustainalytics. The funds raised will contribute to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and will facilitate the innovation of next-generation sustainable solutions aimed at reducing Vantage's environmental impact. For more information, please refer to the company's Green Bond Framework.

Over the last 12 months, Vantage has raised €2.2 billion in new debt financing for its EMEA platform.

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers powers, cools, protects and connects the technology of the world's well-known hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises. Developing and operating across five continents in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Vantage has evolved data center design in innovative ways to deliver dramatic gains in reliability, efficiency and sustainability in flexible environments that can scale as quickly as the market demands.

Nothing in this press release constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes in any jurisdiction, and there shall not be any sale of the notes in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

