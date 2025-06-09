Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - PITAKA, a trailblazer in innovative lifestyle products, today proudly announces the launch of the PinButton Case for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, a breakthrough in smartphone accessory design that redefines daily interactions with technology. Upholding PITAKA's commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, the PinButton Case integrates three NFC-powered customizable shortcut buttons, delivering smarter, faster access to essential phone functions with a simple press. Designed with a sleek minimalist aesthetic and compatible with PITAKA's magnetic ecosystem, this case offers a new vision for intuitive tech utility tailored to human habits. Available on Amazon US, Amazon UK and the PITAKA website for $69.99 / €79.99 / £69.99

The PinButton Case represents PITAKA's deep understanding of user behavior and the need for a more efficient, intuitive smartphone experience. In daily use, navigating through multiple apps and menus has long been a cumbersome ritual. The PinButton Case transforms this experience by enabling users to launch key features-such as the camera, flashlight, voice recorder, email, maps, or music player-with just one click. Even in complex scenarios like driving or business meetings, where traditional interaction with the phone is inconvenient, the PinButton's immediate command execution streamlines tasks, boosts efficiency, and eliminates redundant steps.

Built with embedded NFC chips, the PinButton Case harnesses the phone's electromagnetic waves for power, requiring no additional charging. Each of the three buttons is fully customizable, offering limitless personalization options such as activating smart home devices upon arrival or starting GPS navigation before a trip. This groundbreaking approach combines advanced technology with an open-ended design philosophy, allowing the case to adapt fluidly to each user's lifestyle rather than forcing the user to adapt to the technology.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MTJkFY4MPk

PITAKA's belief that technology should actively serve people-not the other way around-is vividly embodied in the PinButton Case. During internal testing, early users quickly transitioned from viewing the feature as an optional extra to feeling it was indispensable. Many likened the three shortcut buttons to the next evolution of the iPhone's Action Button, but with greater versatility. The physical buttons reintroduce a natural, instinctive interaction style, affirming that in an increasingly complex digital world, simplicity can be the greatest innovation.







More than just a case, the PinButton reflects PITAKA's vision of "tech minimalism," where smarter, human-centered design streamlines interaction to its purest form. It is a thoughtful exploration of how smartphones should evolve-not through overwhelming users with complexity, but by bringing back intuitive, immediate access to daily essentials. The PinButton Case is not about adding more; it's about doing more with less, redefining what meaningful smartphone interaction should feel like.

Available now on PITAKA's official website, Amazon US, and Amazon UK for $69.99 / €79.99 / £69.99, the PinButton Case for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra invites users to experience technology that intuitively fits into their lives, offering not just smarter shortcuts-but a smarter way to live.

About PITAKA

PITAKA, a lifestyle brand focusing on material innovation and humanistic spirits, links cutting-edge materials and manufacturing techniques to daily supplies, and thus the world of fashion, design, culture, and creativity.

In the ancient Sanskrit language, PITAKA referred to the basket, implying diversification, inclusiveness, wisdom, and delivery. Our goal is to build daily equipment rich in wisdom, embrace diverse modern lifestyles, and light up inspiration for simple life by delivering fluid, interesting, and sustainable aesthetics of life to modern people who advocate minimalism and spiritual pursuit.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254939

SOURCE: 41Caijing