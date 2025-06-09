National Forest Week: How International Paper Helps Restore Longleaf Ecosystems

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / National Forest Week, held annually during the second week of June, raises awareness for the 193 million acres of National Forests across the United States and the benefits these landscapes provide. International Paper (IP) and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) are highlighting how their Forestland Stewards partnership and grants awarded through the Longleaf Landscape Stewardship Fund (LLSF) are supporting local partnerships to restore and revitalize longleaf pine ecosystems on and around national forests across the Southeast United States.

There are 17 national forests located within the historical longleaf pine range, which spans from southeast Virginia to east Texas. Many of these national forests are strongholds of longleaf pine forests and serve as important hubs around which partners are working to expand longleaf pine habitat. Coordinated partnerships involving federal agencies, private organizations, and nonprofits allow IP and NFWF to amplify conservation outcomes beyond what individual entities could achieve alone.

Through an LLSF grant to The Nature Conservancy (TNC), NFWF and IP support prescribed burning capacity to assist the Chattahoochee National Forest. This partnership and additional capacity are a force multiplier, helping the national forest complete more burns than they would be able to accomplish alone in longleaf stands to improve wildlife habitat and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

This unique area of montane longleaf lies along the southern edge of the Southern Appalachian Mountains and represents some of the northernmost and highest-elevation occurrences of longleaf pine. It's also located only two hours from Atlanta and faces increasing development pressures as downtown continues to expand.

The grant funding that NFWF and IP are providing helps expand the amount of prescribed burning on the Chattahoochee and provides flexibility for TNC to work on adjacent or nearby properties, creating a more connected and healthy longleaf forest ecosystem, which benefits wildlife.

"We recognize the strength in partnerships like those with NFWF and other dedicated partners, and how collaboration can make a substantial impact," said Sophie Beckham, Chief Sustainability Officer at International Paper. "Together, we're effectively restoring longleaf pine ecosystems, supporting wildlife populations, and promoting healthier, more resilient forests for generations to come."

NFWF and IP have also provided funding through a grant to The Longleaf Alliance, which supports longleaf pine restoration and management within the Conecuh National Forest and surrounding partner lands in southern Alabama and northwest Florida. This funding will help expand prescribed burning and support recovery and management of at-risk species such as the red-cockaded woodpecker and gopher tortoise.

With funding provided through a recent LLSF grant, The Longleaf Alliance is aiding the national forest with at least 20,000 acres of prescribed burning and the installation of artificial nest cavities for red-cockaded woodpeckers. These cavities are crucial to supporting the nesting requirements of this longleaf-dependent species, highlighting the importance of these combined efforts that benefit both wildlife and forest health.

National Forest Week is a time to reflect on some of the incredible work done by uniting resources, but the dedication goes far beyond these seven days. NFWF and IP continue their efforts to enhance forests and make a lasting impact.

