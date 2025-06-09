London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Three major AI voice agents can now be fully integrated into the Zadarma cloud-based phone system. This means businesses can start using AI-powered voice assistants in their daily communications. This is the first time this kind of integration has been done on a large scale in Europe.





Zadarma



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/254597_image2.jpg

The integration allows combining live human support with the AI, within the Zadarma's free virtual PBX system (Cloud PBX). Businesses can easily route calls to the appropriate AI voice agent by simply transferring the call to the corresponding extension, just like they would transfer it to a human colleague. This allows businesses to gradually delegate certain tasks to the AI.

Additionally, the AI agent can also transfer calls to a human team member when needed. AI-powered voice bot can automatically interact with customers and execute certain tasks without human agent involvement. It can also receive calls if all other agents are busy or unavailable, or be used as one of the agents, participating in a call flow.

The integration is compatible with existing PBX infrastructure. This means no major changes are needed in the PBX configuration. User-friendly setup guides are available. All three AI voice agents can now be integrated with the Zadarma's platform, supporting inbound and outbound calls, participation in call queues, handling calls during off-hours and holidays, and more.

AI-powered voice agents are made using some of the most popular chat AI platforms. Businesses can choose the technology that suits their needs. Each voice agent can match a company's communication style, objectives, and tone of voice.

One of the biggest advantages of these AI agents is their adaptability. Businesses can define the information the agent uses. This allows the AI to sound like the brand. The setup doesn't require advanced technical knowledge. This means AI technology is accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Additionally, businesses can create different agents for different tasks. For example, one for sales inquiries and another for technical support. This flexible way of adding AI gives businesses more control, better results, and makes automation easier.

Integrating the phone system with AI-powered voice assistants is a major step forward for companies looking to improve their communication without extra costs. Businesses can now reduce workloads for their employees with just a few clicks. Adding an extra agent to the team has never been easier. What once seemed like fiction has now become reality.

About Zadarma

Established in 2006, Zadarma is an independent VoIP provider operating globally, with offices located in Burgas (Bulgaria), London (UK), Wroclaw (Poland), and Valencia (Spain). With seven main data centers spread across seven countries on three continents, Zadarma focuses on offering reliable cloud communication services for businesses and individuals around the world.

Their services include virtual phone numbers in over 100 countries, worldwide calling, a cloud-based PBX system, CRM, and a wide range of communication tools developed in-house. Supporting eight languages and offering multilingual technical support, Zadarma makes it easy for users around the globe to stay connected.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254597

SOURCE: PRNews OU